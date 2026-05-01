Femina Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Satish Sail received an overwhelming welcome in her hometown, Goa. She expressed gratitude for the support, was moved by her family's emotional reaction, and felt the strength and love of the Goan people.

Femina Miss India World 2026 Sadhvi Satish Sail, expressed gratitude to the people of Goa for their love and support as she returned to her hometown following her historic win.

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An Emotional Welcome

Speaking about the overwhelming reception she received, Sail told ANI, "I have seen the strength and power of Goan people. Along with that, I have seen the love of my own people. I am very happy to see the patience and the gesture with which people have gathered here for me."

She added that the emotional response of her family deeply moved her. "My parents had tears in their eyes when they saw so much love from all of you," she said.

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Representing Goa and Empowering Women

Highlighting the significance of her achievement, Sadhvi noted, "Goa is the smallest state, but it is also a very powerful state. We are known for our food and hospitality. I am very happy that I have been able to bring this to India and show my culture to the world."

Calling for greater encouragement for women, she said, "Just like you have supported this girl, you should support every Goan girl so that she can go on a stage and shine in her profession. We should support each other."

Future Responsibilities and Aspirations

Sail credited her success to the collective efforts of everyone who supported her journey. "I would like to give credit for this victory to everyone who has helped me, whether it is a small contribution or a big one. A person's story is not just their own story; it is a collective story of everyone who has helped them rise," she said.

Looking ahead, Sail expressed excitement about her future and responsibilities. "It is my responsibility to represent Goa with all my strength. I am preparing for this and I am very excited to hear your feedback and messages," she said.

Bollywood Dreams

When asked about her aspirations in films, Sail shared her admiration for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. "My favourite actor is Siddharth Malhotra. I also admire Katrina Kaif. If I get a chance to share a screen with her, I will be very happy," she said.

She added, "I believe all actors are very skilful. If I get to work with anyone, that would be a big thing. At the same time, I would like to manifest that I get a female lead role where I can show my full skill with full spotlight."

Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at the grand finale of the 61st Femina Miss India held in Bhubaneswar on April 18. (ANI)