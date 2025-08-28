Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput join luxury lifestyle brand Athletifreak, blending passion for fitness and mindful living. Mira praises Shahid’s discipline as they launch the brand’s first Asia store in Delhi.

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have added another feather to their professional lives, as they collaborate for a new venture. As partners in both life and work, the star couple look forward to balancing their personal bond with a shared vision.

Mira Rajput heaped praise on her husband, hailing his passion and disciplined approach toward life.

"Shahid's passion for dance and his discipline toward work and fitness have resonated with this project," Mira told ANI.

An entrepreneur herself, Mira and Shahid have partnered with the luxury lifestyle brand, Athletifreak, with an aim to spread the message of mindful living. The brand was founded in 2021 by Mira's sister, Noor Wadhwani, and her husband.

"Fitness and wellness have been an integral part of our lives. It's not just fitness, but this project stands for movement and passion, which has connected with us. While it's his disciplined approach toward work, wellness has also been an integral part of my life and my business," she added.

Mira stressed upon her transition from one part of life to another, focusing on her fitness goals and career goals and her personality as a mother, as a wife, and as a sister.

Reflecting on her experience of working with his sister, Noor Wadhwani, Mira shared her admiration toward the latter, stating, "We both admire each other equally, and there's a lot to learn from each other. It has been a very enriching experience."

She also spoke about her own entrepreneurial journey, explaining that she believes in her projects and hopes to reach out to the people.

"My entrepreneurship started from the faith that people have in me and my vision. It has been an extremely exciting journey, as all my businesses have been focused on consumers, and I enjoy that specifically. Connecting with people on a day-to-day basis is something I really look forward to. My philosophy is always to create impact. I learn things every day," she shared.

Athletifreak, the brand's first physical store in Asia is set to be launched at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket today.

Mira offered an insight about the brand's vision for India. "The idea to bring the brand to India was a conscious decision. We wanted to bring quality apparel for Indian consumers, making it accessible, as people previously had to travel abroad to buy the products. We are ready for the competition in the Indian market, and the entire focus remains on offering the right thing," she said. (ANI)

