Millie Bobby Brown revealed she felt 'broken' after failing an audition for a Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman. The role was for X-23 in 'Logan,' which went to Dafne Keen. She shared this story during a game with co-star Louis Partridge.

Recalling a 'Broken' Audition

Actor Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about one of the auditions she still remembers from her childhood, revealing that she felt "broken" after failing to land a role opposite Hugh Jackman in one of the Wolverine films, according to People. Brown made the revelation while appearing alongside her Enola Holmes 3 co-star Louis Partridge where the actors attempted to determine whether each other's stories were true or false.

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Asked to share her best audition story, Brown recalled screen-testing with Hugh Jackman when she was around 11 or 12 years old for what she described as one of "the Wolverine movies." Reflecting on the experience, Brown admitted she was convinced she had not secured the role, according to People. "I felt like I probably didn't get it because I think there was someone else that was better," she said, adding that she felt "broken" after the audition.

Partridge guessed the story was true, noting that Brown could have been auditioning for the role of X-23 in the 2017 film Logan, a part that eventually went to Dafne Keen, who was 11 at the time, according to People. Brown confirmed the story was true, revealing that she had deliberately referred to it as one of the "Wolverine movies" in an attempt to mislead her co-star during the game.

From Rejection to Global Stardom

Although she missed out on the role, Brown went on to achieve global recognition as Eleven in Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, portraying the character across five seasons. The actor wrapped filming on the show's final season in December 2024 and marked the occasion with an emotional post on Instagram, sharing photographs from her years on the series along with a video of her farewell speech to the cast and crew.

"Isn't graduation supposed to bring relief? Like you're glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates. Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys," Brown said in the clip. "I love each and every one of you and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you, thank you," according to People.

Alongside Stranger Things, Brown has headlined several projects, including the Enola Holmes films, Damsel and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.