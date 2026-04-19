Actor Milind Soman participated in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. He joined a large number of women in a cycling rally to promote fitness and an active lifestyle.

Actor and finess icon Milind Soman participated in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, where a large number of women took part in cycling and fitness activities.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, especially from women across age groups. The cycling rally was flagged off with participants riding together to promote fitness and an active lifestyle. Soman also joined the women participants.

Milind Soman Inspires Participants

Milind Soman, known for his fitness and active lifestyle even at the age of 60, continues to inspire millions across the country. His participation in the event aimed to motivate attendees to incorporate fitness into their daily routines.

About 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 28 lakh citizens across more than 2.63 lakh locations nationwide cumulatively, since December 2024. (ANI)