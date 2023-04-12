Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mika Singh gives 'massive salute to PM Modi' as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport

    Mika Singh gave a 'massive salute' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling Indian citizens use 'Indian rupees like dollars'. He shared a video on Twitter and wrote: "I felt so proud to be able to use Indian rupees whilst shopping at #Dohaairport in the @LouisVuitton store."

    Mika Singh gives massive salute to PM Modi as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    The singer Mika Singh on Wednesday gave a 'massive salute' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he felt proud as he used Indian rupees while shopping at Doha airport. Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote: "I felt so proud to be able to use Indian rupees whilst shopping at #Dohaairport in the @LouisVuitton store. You can even use rupees in any restaurant.. Isn’t that wonderful? A massive salute to @narendramodi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars."

    You can watch the video below: 

    Also Read | Want to sing like Mika Singh? Yashraj Mukhate will help you; watch this video

    In other news, Mika Singh has petitioned the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (April 11) to dismiss a 17-year-old complaint filed against him by actress Rakhi Sawant for allegedly forcibly kissing her.

    The singer's plea, which claimed that the 2006 case may be overturned since the accused and complainant had reached an amicable settlement, was heard on Monday before a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik.

    For the uninitiated, Mika Singh rose to prominence in Bollywood due to his unusual vocal style, which could be heard in many iconic Bollywood songs for decades. Mika has provided various hits, including 'Mauja Hi Mauja' and 'Dhanno'.

    Also Read | Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee lands in soup after gym enthusiasts troll her

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee lands in soup after gym enthusiasts troll her AHA

    Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee lands in soup after gym enthusiasts troll her

    Did Juhi Chawla's family reject Salman Khan's wedding proposal? Know more

    Did Juhi Chawla's family reject Salman Khan's wedding proposal? Know more

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to join Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone on the red carpet? Know what she wearing RBA

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt to join Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone on the red carpet? Know what she wearing

    Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case vma

    Mumbai court releases Shilpa Shetty in 2007 Richard Gere kissing case

    The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci AHA

    The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci

    Recent Stories

    Will unite all Opposition parties for upcoming polls': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar AJR

    'Will unite all Opposition parties for upcoming polls': Congress chief Kharge after meeting Nitish Kumar

    football The Cristiano Ronaldo curse: Meme fest explodes after Al-Nassr sacks coach Rudi Garcia-ayh

    The Ronaldo curse: Meme fest explodes after Al-Nassr 'sacks' coach Rudi Garcia

    Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India Check specs price will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gcw

    Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India, will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

    When is Vishu 2023? Distribute money, eating sadhya, significance of Vishu Kani-know more about the festival RBA

    When is Vishu 2023? Distribute money, eating sadhya, significance of Vishu Kani-know more about the festival

    Baisakhi 2023: 3 traditional Punjabi delicacies that are must-have on this festival vma

    Baisakhi 2023: 3 traditional Punjabi delicacies that are must-have on this festival

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon