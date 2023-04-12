Mika Singh gives 'massive salute to PM Modi' as he uses INR to shop at Louis Vuitton store in Doha airport

Mika Singh gave a 'massive salute' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling Indian citizens use 'Indian rupees like dollars'. He shared a video on Twitter and wrote: "I felt so proud to be able to use Indian rupees whilst shopping at #Dohaairport in the @LouisVuitton store."

The singer Mika Singh on Wednesday gave a 'massive salute' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he felt proud as he used Indian rupees while shopping at Doha airport. Taking to Twitter, the singer wrote: "I felt so proud to be able to use Indian rupees whilst shopping at #Dohaairport in the @LouisVuitton store. You can even use rupees in any restaurant.. Isn’t that wonderful? A massive salute to @narendramodi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars."

You can watch the video below:

In other news, Mika Singh has petitioned the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (April 11) to dismiss a 17-year-old complaint filed against him by actress Rakhi Sawant for allegedly forcibly kissing her.

The singer's plea, which claimed that the 2006 case may be overturned since the accused and complainant had reached an amicable settlement, was heard on Monday before a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik.

For the uninitiated, Mika Singh rose to prominence in Bollywood due to his unusual vocal style, which could be heard in many iconic Bollywood songs for decades. Mika has provided various hits, including 'Mauja Hi Mauja' and 'Dhanno'.

