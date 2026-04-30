A surprising connection between Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour has come to light ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Reports reveal the Hollywood star and fashion icon are actually distant relatives in real life.

For years, fans have believed that Miranda Priestly, the powerful fashion editor played by Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, was inspired by former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Now, ahead of the sequel’s release, a surprising real-life connection between the two has been revealed.

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According to genealogy company Ancestry, Meryl Streep and Anna Wintour are distant relatives. Reports revealed that they share fifth great-grandparents, Thomas Smith and Elizabeth Kinsey, making them sixth cousins. The discovery has added a fresh twist to the long-running comparisons between Wintour and the fictional Miranda Priestly.

The connection becomes even more interesting because Lauren Weisberger, who wrote the novel The Devil Wears Prada, once worked as Wintour’s assistant at Vogue. Since the film released in 2006, audiences have often linked Miranda’s strict personality, sharp fashion sense and commanding leadership style with Wintour.

Over the years, Streep and Wintour have shared several memorable public moments. In 2017, Streep interviewed Wintour inside the Vogue office while promoting The Post. During their conversation, Streep jokingly hinted at Miranda Priestly when Wintour asked her about the most difficult female character she had portrayed.

More recently, the two reunited at the Milan Fashion Week during a Dolce & Gabbana show in 2025. Their stylish interaction quickly went viral online, especially among fans excited for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Interestingly, Wintour has never shown discomfort over the comparisons. In past interviews, she admitted she found the movie funny and entertaining, while praising Streep’s performance.

Now, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 arriving soon, fans are even more fascinated by the unexpected family connection between the actress and the fashion icon who may have inspired one of cinema’s most unforgettable characters.