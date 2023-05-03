Meet Tamil TV actress Shalini who celebrated divorce with unique photoshoot

Shalini, known for her nuanced performance in the Tamil serial Mullum Malarum, celebrated her divorce with a photoshoot that went viral on social media and the internet.

Shalini celebrated her divorce with a photo shoot. This unique and unusual photoshoot of the Mullum Malarum fame TV actress is going viral on the internet. Clad in a red dress, she is happily declaring her divorce by tearing wedding pictures.

In the pics, Shalini is ripping apart her wedding pics, stamping with her heels, and holding a placard that declared, 'Got 99 problems and husband ain't one'. She also penned a strong message with the photos that read, "A divorced woman’s message to those who feel voiceless: It is okay to leave a bad marriage cause you deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It is a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone. So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there, I dedicate this."

Television actress Shalini tied the knot with Riaz in July 2020. The couple also had a daughter named Riya. However, a couple of months ago, Shalini charged her husband of doing physical and mental abuse with her. Later, she filed for divorce and celebrated her freedom with a distinctive photoshoot, which got mixed reviews from the audience.

On the work front, Shalini made big debut on Television with a popular serial named Mulluma Malarum. She played the role of Valli, which was well-appreciated by the audience. Later, she participated in a reality show titled Super Mom.

