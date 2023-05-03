Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Tamil TV actress Shalini who celebrated divorce with unique photoshoot

    Shalini, known for her nuanced performance in the Tamil serial Mullum Malarum, celebrated her divorce with a photoshoot that went viral on social media and the internet.

    Tamil actor Shalini is in the headlines for her recent photoshoot. It is not an everyday thing you see daily. It's a divorce photoshoot. The actress is a renowned face in the TV industry for the Tamil serial Mullum Malarum. 

    Shalini celebrated her divorce with a photo shoot. This unique and unusual photoshoot of the Mullum Malarum fame TV actress is going viral on the internet. Clad in a red dress, she is happily declaring her divorce by tearing wedding pictures.

    A post shared by shalini (@shalu2626)

    In the pics, Shalini is ripping apart her wedding pics, stamping with her heels, and holding a placard that declared, 'Got 99 problems and husband ain't one'. She also penned a strong message with the photos that read, "A divorced woman’s message to those who feel voiceless: It is okay to leave a bad marriage cause you deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It is a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone. So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there, I dedicate this."

    Television actress Shalini tied the knot with Riaz in July 2020. The couple also had a daughter named Riya. However, a couple of months ago, Shalini charged her husband of doing physical and mental abuse with her. Later, she filed for divorce and celebrated her freedom with a distinctive photoshoot, which got mixed reviews from the audience.

    On the work front, Shalini made big debut on Television with a popular serial named Mulluma Malarum. She played the role of Valli, which was well-appreciated by the audience. Later, she participated in a reality show titled Super Mom.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 9:38 AM IST
