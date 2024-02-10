Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Meet 'Nitara Srinish': Pearle Maaney introduces second baby daughter; See PICS

    Malayalam TV host and actress Pearle Maaney introduced her second daughter 'Nitara Srinish' on social media. The adorable pictures of the baby and the family have won the hearts of the people and has went viral on social media. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    The television couple Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are a happy family, announcing with pride the name of their new baby girl. The couple announced that they had named their second daughter "Nitara Srinish" in a sweet social media post. With the announcement of baby Nitara's name came the release of the first-ever family photo, which included the darling baby with her loving parents and elder sister, Nila.

    Taking to social media, Pearle Maaney dropped adorable pictures of baby Nitara and wrote, "Meet ‘Nitara Srinish'. Our baby Angel who turned 28 Days Today. It was her Noolukettu and guess what? Our Hearts Are Full and Our Hands are also Full. Need All Your Prayers and Blessings."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany)

    For the unversed, Noolukettu is a naamkaran or the naming ceremony in Kerala on the 28th day after the birth of a baby.

    As Nila tenderly showered her younger sister with loving gestures, the photo perfectly encapsulated the spirit of familial love and unity. Nila and Nitara's first family photo attracted a lot of praise from other celebrities and fans, who bestowed blessings and well wishes upon the couple. The first picture shows the actress holding her younger daughter, who was wearing a kasavu, close to her as Nila, her elder daughter, and Srinish gave them sweet looks. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany)

    The Bigg Boss couple, Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind welcomed their second child with great enthusiasm and anticipation. In the brief interval preceding the disclosure of baby Nitara's name, Pearle Maaney enthralled viewers with a charming film showcasing the newborn, intensifying the enthusiasm surrounding the latest member of their household. The film, which captured priceless moments that Pearle, Srinish, and their little daughter shared, became popular on social media very quickly and won over viewers' hearts.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany)

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
