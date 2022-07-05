Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet modern-day Shravan Kumar; Anupam Kher offers to sponsor pilgrimage journeys carrying his parents

    Anupam Kher promised to help Kailash Giri Brahmachari, a modern-day Shravan Kumar who has been making pilgrimages while carrying his mother on his shoulders.

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 8:06 AM IST

    Anupam Kher is not only a superb actor, but he is also a very modest guy. Recently, he came across a picture of Kailash Giri Brahmachari, who is shown carrying his mother, who is blind, on his shoulders. The seasoned actor tweeted on Monday that he wanted to support the man and pay for his pilgrimage trips.

    In the photo, Kailash is wearing a loincloth and is seen slung over his shoulders with bamboo with two baskets. Their baggage is kept in one of the baskets, while Kailash's mother can be seen sitting in the other basket. "The shoulder has 20 years on it. It is Kailash Giri Brahmachari, also referred to as the contemporary Shravan Kumar. To fulfil his mother's desires, he has been carrying his 80-year-old blind mother on his shoulders for the past 20 years while they go to various temples in India.

    The veteran actor tweeted the photo and wrote: “The description in the pic is humbling! Pray it is true! So, if anybody can find this man's whereabouts, please let us know. The Anupam cares will be honoured to sponsor all his journeys with his mother to any pilgrimage in the country all his life.”

    Anupam's act garnered a lot of respect and won many hearts. "Grateful to you gentleman for such compassion," one person said. Hats off to you Mr. Kher, your kindness is greatly appreciated, a another user remarked. You don't merely nod in the right places; you also take the initiative and prove your mettle.

    On the professional front, Anupam Kher will be seen in the July 22nd, 2018 release of Karthikeya 2, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The seasoned actor is now garnering attention for promoting his upcoming movie Kaagaz 2.

