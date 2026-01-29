Newcomer Medha Rana describes her emotional casting in 'Border 2' as the 'greatest honour,' citing her family's three-generation army background. She also praises co-star Varun Dhawan for being supportive and helping her overcome nervousness on set.

'I became very emotional and ended up crying'

Newcomer Medha Rana struck a chord with the audience through her performance in 'Border 2'. In a recent interview with ANI, Medha expressed her gratitude to the makers for making her a part of the iconic franchise.

Recalling the day when she was informed about her casting, Medha said, "I went through several rounds of auditions, at least two or three in the first phase. After that, I was called in for a meeting with Mukesh Chhabra sir, the renowned casting director, along with Anurag sir, our director. During that meeting, they both congratulated me and told me that I had been selected for the film. I still remember that day so clearly. I could hardly believe it when I went to meet them. I became very emotional and ended up crying in front of them because it felt completely unreal."

"I come from an army background. My family has served in the Army for three generations. It is a big thing for our family that I got a chance to play a role in such a project. This movie means a lot to me. It is the greatest honour of my life. Forever grateful," she added.

On sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan

Medha opened up about her experience sharing screen space opposite Varun Dhawan, revealing how the 'Student of the Year' star made her feel comfortable on the sets as she was initially nervous and scared . "It was a very interesting experience with Varun. He has been a very sweet, kind and supportive co-actor. I remember when I went on the set for the first time, I was very nervous and scared. But he made sure that I feel comfortable and at ease. He has a habit that you will never feel that he is a star because he makes everyone around him feel comfortable and normal. It was the same with me," she added.

About 'Border 2'

Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.The film also stars Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. (ANI)