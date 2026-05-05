The makers of Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' have released the romantic song 'Maskara', featuring Sharvari and Vedang Raina. Composed by AR Rahman, the track celebrates budding young love and features an adorable dance by Sharvari.

'Maskara' Song Details

The makers of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' have released a romantic track titled 'Maskara', which features an adorable performance of actress Sharvari.

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The new song 'Maskara' is described as a "mischief of romance" by the makers. The song beautifully captures the budding love between young lovers Sharvari and Vedang Raina.

One of the highlights of the song is the adorable dance of Sharvari in a turban as she expresses her growing love for Vedang in the film.

The music of the song is composed by AR Rahman. The lyrics of the movie are penned by Irshad Kamil.

The track is sung by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar and Vedang Raina.

According to the makers, the song, "Maskara celebrates the Mischief of Romance! It embodies the attitude that young lovers give to each other, which was the same in the past as it is in the present. This song is about the precious feeling of budding young love. It captures the flutter, the hesitation, and the playful thrill of emotions that are felt but not spoken."

Sharvari shared the song on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

About 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

With 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', the critically acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali returns to the big screens with another heart-warming love story. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. The film captures the journey "that lingers in stolen glances, unfinished conversations and memories that refuse to fade away."

Teaser and Plot Details

The one-minute and thirteen-second teaser opens with the narration of Diljit Dosanjh, which introduces the heartbreaking love story of Naseer as he rests on a hospital bed. In the film, Vedang Raina portrays the young version of Naseer while Sharvari dons the character of his lover. As per the teaser, the makers describe the movie as a story of "love and longing" due to the partition between India and Pakistan in 1947.

The movie is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under the banner of Window Seat Film and presented by Applause Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 12.