Marvel's Sebastian Stan, known as the Winter Soldier, is reportedly in talks for a role in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman Part II' starring Robert Pattinson. He would be the second Avenger considered for the DC sequel after Scarlett Johansson.

According to Deadline, Stan is currently in talks to join the much-awaited DC Studios sequel for a role, details about which remain unknown. If the deal closes, he would be the second 'Avengers' star to be considered for the DC film. Scarlett Johansson was previously in negotiations to join the cast, reported Variety. The makers are yet to make the final cast announcements.

Returning Cast and Production Details

Directed by Matt Reeves, the superhero sequel will mark Robert Pattinson's return as the Caped Crusader. The film is expected to begin shooting next spring, ahead of its October 2027 theatrical release. Written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, the film also features Colin Farrell returning as Oz Cobb aka The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Barry Keoghan is also expected to reprise his role as the Arkham Asylum inmate , who just might be the Joker.

Director Matt Reeves on the Sequel

Speaking about the sequel, Reeves told Variety, "It's been a long journey, but I am so incredibly excited. I'm really proud of the script, Mattson and I did." He also revealed how the team worked hard to keep the story under wraps, with the "script kept in a secret pouch with a lock on it with a code."

'The Batman' was released in March 2022 and grossed USD 772 million worldwide, according to Variety. Further details surrounding the upcoming sequel are yet to be unveiled. (ANI)