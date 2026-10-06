'Shang-Chi' actor Simu Liu has tied the knot with his fiancée, Allison Hsu, in a wedding ceremony in France. The couple got engaged in Paris in May 2025, a proposal which featured a surprise video message from pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Marvel star Simu Liu has married his fiancée Allison Hsu in a wedding ceremony in France, more than a year after their Paris engagement. The 37-year-old actor, best known for starring in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', and 30-year-old Hsu, a digital marketing director for Interscope Records, tied the knot in France following their engagement in Paris in May 2025, as per People magazine.

Relationship Timeline

The couple first sparked romance rumours in November 2022 before making their red carpet debut later that month at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Violent Night.' Liu has publicly expressed his affection for Hsu throughout their relationship. In August 2023, the 'Barbie' actor shared a birthday tribute to Hsu on Instagram, writing, "Whether we’re on another crazy trip to god-knows-where for who-knows-what, or just binging our way through friends at home, there’s simply nothing better than holding your hand."

A Swift Surprise Engagement

Their relationship reached a major milestone when the couple announced their engagement from a Paris balcony. The announcement featured a massive diamond ring and the caption, "Us forever." https://www.instagram.com/p/DJhaZRtMZza/?img_index=1 The proposal also came with a surprise connection to pop star Taylor Swift. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liu revealed that he had contacted Swift’s team because Hsu is a dedicated fan and Swift’s music had played a special role in the early stages of their relationship. Swift responded by sending a custom video congratulating the couple, a gesture Liu said left his fiancée completely speechless. (ANI)