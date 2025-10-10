Marutham Review: Vidharth, Rakshana, Maran, Aruldoss, Saravana Subbaiah, Mathew Varghese, and Thinanthorum Nagaraj star in the film about a farmer whose life is upended when his family's land is auctioned without his knowledge.

Marutham, a Tamil thriller-drama directed by V. Gajendran, will be released in theatres today, October 10, 2025. The film, starring Vidharth, Rakshana, Maran, Aruldoss, Saravana Subbaiah, Mathew Varghese, and Thinanthorum Nagaraj, follows a farmer whose life is upended when his family's land is auctioned off without his knowledge.

Ramesh Bala, a film industry tracker, rated the film 3.5/5 in a post on X (previously Twitter). He summarised the plot as follows: the protagonist's field is auctioned off for a debt he never accepted, and the novel intriguingly explores how the mystery is solved. Ramesh Bala commented that Vidharth's acting feels natural, while newbie Rakshana gives a fantastic performance. Actors Maran, Aruldoss, Saravana Subbiaiah, and Thinanthorum Nagaraj provided support.

The soundtrack, created by N. R. Raghunanthan, was deemed appropriate for the film's tone. Bala also mentioned that Gajendran's script is focused and tightly controlled within a two-hour time frame, resulting in a compact storytelling technique. The review concludes by referring to the picture as "a good outing," indicating a generally positive welcome from the screening crowd.

Plot Overview

The plot revolves around Kanniyappan, a hard-working farmer who lives a serene life in his hamlet. His routine is upset when he learns that his ancestral acreage has been auctioned off due to an outstanding loan that he never took out. Kanniyappan, shocked and distraught, sets out on a journey to learn the truth about the illegal deal and restore his land. The story explores issues of rural suffering, corruption, and human strength.

Technical Details and Credits

C. Venkatesan produced the picture. Arul K. Somasundharam handles cinematography, while Chandru B. edits. Dhamu MFA is in charge of the art direction, with T. Udhayakumar handling the sound design. Neethi wrote the lyrics for the songs, while co-directors A. M. Selva and Mohan Kumar also contributed to the production. A. Raja handles the film's PR, while Saregama India Limited, an RPSG Group Company, distributes the soundtrack. Marutham, a film about a farmer's hardship, was released today and depicts his journey through the events of the film.