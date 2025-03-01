Mark Zuckerberg shocks guests by recreating Benson Boone’s Grammy look at wife Priscilla's 40th birthday-WATCH

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg went all out to celebrate his wife, Priscilla Chan’s 40th birthday grandly and unforgettably. The internet was left in awe when a video of Zuckerberg’s surprise performance went viral. The tech billionaire, known for his love of big gestures, stunned party guests as he ripped off his tuxedo to reveal a flashy jumpsuit underneath the same one worn by singer Benson Boone during his Beautiful Things performance at the 2025 Grammys.

A Jaw-Dropping Performance

In the now-viral Instagram video, Zuckerberg started off dressed in a classic tuxedo before dramatically tearing it away to reveal the eye-catching jumpsuit. Inspired by Boone’s performance, Zuckerberg’s unexpected outfit change and dance moves had guests cheering and the internet buzzing. Fans praised his playful and fun side, proving that the Meta CEO isn’t all work and no play. This bold tribute to Priscilla’s milestone birthday was just one of the many ways he expressed his love for his wife on her special day.

Zuckerberg's Grand Gestures

Priscilla is used to Zuckerberg's extravagant surprises. A large sculpture of her was commissioned by him and erected in their property last August. Renowned artist Daniel Arsham created the piece, which spoke to their close relationship and his respect for her. To honor their relationship in meaningful ways, he has publicly shown his love and gratitude for Priscilla over the years. While Zuckerberg was a Harvard student, they met at a party and started their love journey. They got married after a few years of courtship and have been blissfully married for more than 12 years, raising three kids together.

Priscilla Birthday Glimpse

Priscilla herself gave fans a peek at exclusive images and videos from her milestone birthday celebration. Several clothing changes, emotional moments with family and friends, and, of course, her husband's unexpected performance were all included in her social media posts. Fans were raving about Zuckerberg's amusing and surprising homage, and the lavish event had everyone talking. Once again, his extravagant gesture demonstrated that he is not only a computer tycoon but also a devoted husband who understands how to make important occasions unforgettable.

