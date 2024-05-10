Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Marivillin Gopurangal Movie Review: Is Indrajith Sukumaran's family entertainer worth your time; Check

    The Malayalam movie Marivillin Gopurangal starring Indrajith Sukumaran hit theatres today. The reviews and responses of the movie are out now.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 10, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie Marivillin Gopurangal starring Indrajith Sukumaran hit theatres today. The movie is directed by Arun Bose. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.

    The audience stated that the movie is a complete entertainer for family. The audience are praising the excellent performance of Indrjith Sukumaran. The songs and BGM of the movie made a separate fanbase among viewers. The performance of Sarjano and Vincy is also highlighted in the movie.

    The makers of the movie earlier announced that the movie will hit theatres on February 12. However, the date was later shifted to April 12. The story of the film which belongs to the category of family entertainer has been prepared by the director and Pramod Mohan. The screenplay of the film is by Pramod Mohan.

    This comedy film follows the amusing incidents in the life of two couples who live in Kochi. The teaser hinted at a romantic comedy about the shifting aspects of modern relationships. Sarjano Khalid and Vincy Sony Aloshious play Rony and Meenakshi, who are in love and set to become parents, while his brothers Shinu and Sherin (Indrajith Sukumaran and Shruti Ramachandran) are married couples

