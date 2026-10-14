Margn by Saurabh Maurya won the 8th R|Elan Circular Design Challenge for its sustainable fashion using reclaimed materials and Himalayan craftsmanship. Yoshita 1967 was runner-up. The event showcased how discarded materials can create unique designs.

Bringing sustainability and creativity together, the eighth edition of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge (CDC) showcased how reclaimed materials and traditional craftsmanship can shape the future of fashion. Margn, founded by Saurabh Maurya, emerged as the winner, while Yoshita 1967, founded by Anil Padia, was named runner-up. The event highlighted how discarded materials can be transformed into unique designs, promoting a more sustainable approach to fashion.

Margn's Winning Vision: Craft and Community

Margn focuses on reclaimed materials and Himalayan craftsmanship, guided by the principles of craft, functionality and symbolism. Its founder, Saurabh Maurya, said the label had spent the past five years building an ecosystem that supports communities in the Himalayan region.

"We work primarily with reclaimed materials and Himalayan craft, with core pillars like craft, functionality and symbolism. That has been the idea over the five years we have been here," Maurya told ANI.

He said the initiative also sought to support communities in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region and acknowledged their contribution to the label's journey.

A Showcase of Circular Design

The event brought together designers and innovators working to make the fashion industry more sustainable. Models walked the runway in outfits featuring colourful reclaimed materials, intricate detailing and contemporary silhouettes, highlighting the creative possibilities of circular design.

Meet the 2026 Finalists

The India finalists for the 2026 edition included Botto Labs by Nitya Amarnath, which is developing next-generation bio-sequins as an alternative to plastic-based embellishments; Saloni Jhaveri, which transforms discarded textiles into innovative designs; Duja by Ustat Kharbanda, which upcycles post-consumer textile waste into one-of-a-kind apparel; and Margn by Saurabh Maurya, which combines contemporary fashion with traditional craftsmanship and circular design.

International Contenders

The international finalists included RWRK Studio by Farouk Braimoh, representing the United Kingdom, and BYO by Tommy Tedji, representing the Asia Pacific and Beyond region.

A Growing Global Platform

The 2026 edition received around 220 applications from more than 15 countries, making it the largest edition since the challenge was launched in 2018, according to Hemant Sharma, President of the Polyester Segment at Reliance Industries Limited.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Sharma said the initiative had evolved from a local platform into a global forum for young entrepreneurs developing sustainable fashion solutions. "The purpose of CDC was to provide a kind of platform to the young entrepreneurs to improve sustainability in the fashion industry," Sharma said.

He added that the challenge had received nearly 1,500 applications since its inception, with 40 participants reaching the final stage over the years. Finalists and awardees have benefited from recognition, awards and mentorship from leading figures in the fashion industry, he said.

India-France Collaboration for Innovation

The 2026 edition was organised in collaboration with the Embassy of France, the United Nations in India and Lakme Fashion Week. The finale was held at the Embassy of France in India during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in October as part of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

The event highlighted the shared commitment of India and France to advancing innovation, creativity and sustainable design. The Circular Design Challenge aims to provide emerging designers and entrepreneurs with a platform to develop and showcase solutions that reduce waste and promote circularity in the fashion and textile industries. (ANI)