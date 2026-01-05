Marathi cinema achieved a major milestone as Subodh Khanolkar’s Dashavatar entered the official contention list for the 98th Academy Awards, marking a rare and proud moment for regional Indian films on the global stage.

Marathi cinema has achieved a proud moment on the global stage as filmmaker Subodh Khanolkar’s Dashavatar has officially entered the Oscar contention list for the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled for 2026. The development marks a rare milestone for a Marathi-language feature and signals growing international recognition for regional Indian storytelling. The news was confirmed by Khanolkar himself, sparking celebrations within the film fraternity.

Dashavatar Enters Global Oscar Race

The Oscar contention list is a crucial early stage in the Academy Awards journey. From over 2,000 films submitted worldwide, only around 150 to 250 titles make it to this phase. Dashavatar securing a place among these selected films places it in an elite group of international contenders. This step initiates the Academy’s formal evaluation process, making the film eligible for further consideration across categories.

For Marathi cinema, which has consistently delivered powerful narratives but often struggled for global visibility, this recognition is especially significant. It highlights how regional stories, rooted deeply in culture and tradition, can resonate beyond borders when told with authenticity and cinematic strength.

Zee Studios Calls It a Historic Achievement

Zee Studios, which backed the film, acknowledged the achievement on social media, describing it as a “historic moment for Marathi cinema.” The studio referred to Dashavatar as a story “born of red soil,” emphasizing its cultural grounding and indigenous essence. The recognition reflects not just the film’s quality but also the growing global appetite for diverse narratives from India’s regional industries.

Industry insiders see this as an encouraging sign for filmmakers working in non-Hindi languages, opening doors for wider international exposure.

Strong Ensemble and Visionary Direction

Written and directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Dashavatar features a powerful ensemble cast including Dilip Prabhavalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vijay Kenkare, Ravi Kale, Abhinay Berde, Sunil Tawade, Aarti Wadagbalkar, and Lokesh Mittal. The film blends strong performances with a culturally rich narrative, reflecting Khanolkar’s vision.