Veteran actor Rekha received the Excellence in Cinema award at the 17th IFFM 2026. The event also feted Rani Mukerji for her 30-year career, while Rishab Shetty won Best Director and Pankaj Tripathi was honoured with the Artist of Distinction award.

Veteran actor Rekha was honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema award at the 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, recognising her unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema and an extraordinary body of work spanning decades. The festival celebrated Rekha as one of Indian cinema's most iconic figures, with the special honour recognising her enduring impact on the industry and her remarkable cinematic journey. https://www.instagram.com/p/Db-xdWyIvfo/?hl=en

The 2026 edition of IFFM also marked 30 years of actor Rani Mukerji's career, with the festival conferring a special recognition to celebrate her journey, memorable performances and contribution to Indian cinema, as per the press relaese.

Major Individual Honours

Actor Pankaj Tripathi was honoured with the Artist of Distinction award for his body of work and contribution to Indian cinema.

Rishab Shetty emerged as one of the major winners of the evening, winning Best Director for 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1'. He was also presented with the Leadership in Cinema award for his contribution to contemporary Indian cinema and his ability to tell stories rooted in a distinct cultural identity.

Film and Acting Award Winners

Dulquer Salmaan won Best Actor for 'Kaantha', while Kirti Kulhari was named Best Actress for Full Plate. 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' was named Best Film, while 'The Great Shamshuddin Family' received a Special Mention in the Best Film category.

Rima Das' 'Not a Hero' won Best Indie Film, with 'Kikkran De Phull (Flowers of Acacia)' receiving a Special Mention.

'No Good Men' by Shahrbanoo Sadat won Best Film from the Subcontinent, while Madhushree Dutta's 'Flying Tigers' was named Best Documentary Film.

Special Category and Audience Awards

The People's Choice Award went to 'Saiyaara', reflecting its strong connection with audiences.

The Equality in Cinema Award, presented by La Trobe, was awarded to 'Sitaare Zameen Par', with a Special Mention for Simran Mangeshkar for her work in the film. The award recognises cinema that contributes to conversations around equality, inclusion and representation.

The Rainbow Storyteller Award went to 'Lala and Poppy', while 'The Weight of Soil' won the Australian Short Film Competition.

'Jo's Turn' emerged as the winner in the India Short Film Competition.

Streaming Category Winners

In the streaming and episodic categories, Vijay Varma won Best Actor (Series) for 'Matka King', while Rasika Dugal was named Best Actress (Series) for 'Delhi Crime 3'. 'Freedom At Midnight, Season 2' won Best Series.

The 17th edition of IFFM brought together established filmmakers, actors and emerging voices, celebrating films and stories from across India and the subcontinent. The festival continued its focus on cinematic excellence, diversity, equality and cultural exchange, providing a global platform for Indian cinema and connecting Australian audiences with diverse voices from the Indian subcontinent. (ANI)