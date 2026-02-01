Manoj Bajpayee stars as a corrupt cop in the new Netflix thriller 'Ghooshkhor Pandat', announced at the Netflix India Slate event. The film, written by Neeraj Pandey, follows the officer as he gets entangled in a conspiracy.

Manoj Bajpayee is back in the cop role with the thriller film 'Ghooshkhor Pandat'. The film was announced at the Netflix India Slate event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Ghooshkhor Pandat': Teaser and Plot Details

Taking to its Instagram handle, Netflix India shared the teaser of the film. The movie is written by Neeraj Pandey and is directed by Ritesh Shah.

In the teaser, Manoj Bajpayee has been introduced as a cop who has no ideals and has been in the bad books of police administration.

"A bent police officer Ajay Dikshit's (Pandat), plans an eventful and money-making night are disrupted as he finds himself in the midst of a global conspiracy while trying to unravel the identity of a badly injured girl thrown out of a moving car in the heart of Delhi," as per the logline of the show. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUTC52qEoNz/

The team of Ghooskhor Pandat shares: "Ghooskhor Pandat is a one-night thriller that follows the corrupt and morally bankrupt police officer Ajay Dikshit, as an unexpected encounter disrupts his plans and draws him into a chain of events far larger than anticipated. Set in Delhi and unfolding over the course of a single night, the film is driven by a situation wherein a girl is thrown out of a moving car, and the cop accompanies the injured girl to the hospital, leading to the unfolding of multiple situations. Led by Manoj Bajpayee, Ghooskhor Pandat allows the story to unfold through action and setting. We thank Netflix for partnering with us and for providing a platform for the film to reach audiences worldwide," as quoted in a press note.

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna Reunite for 'Ikka'

At the event, Netflix has also announced the movie which reunites Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna after over two decades. The duo is set to star in a legal drama titled 'Ikka'. It also stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in the lead roles.

According to the description of the movie, "A celebrated, incorruptible lawyer is arm-twisted into defending an accused murderer, a man whose career he'd notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear."

The first look of the film showcases Sunny Deol as a lawyer who is set out to defend a murder accused, Akshaye Khanna. He was seen shouting in the courtroom and punching Akshaye during his session with him at the police station.

The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan in prominent roles.