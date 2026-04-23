Actor Divya Dutta wished Manoj Bajpayee on his birthday with a special post. On this occasion, the makers of his upcoming film 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' unveiled the first-look posters and announced its June 12 release date.

Divya Dutta's Heartwarming Birthday Wish

Actor Divya Dutta has extended a heartwarming wish for her friend and fellow actor Manoj Bajpayee. Taking to her Instagram, Divya shared a rare BTS moment with Bajpayee of what appears to be from the sets of a film. The duo could be seen engaged in a fun moment. "Happy bday @bajpayee.manoj !!!! After doing 4 films with you i realized we didnt share screen space in them!! And now finally, two!!! You are such a joy!!! As a person, as a costar as a friend!! An actor, we cherish!! Here's to lots of amazing storytelling together, to your hathbka yummy khana.. and to a precious dosti!!" she wrote.

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'Governor: The Silent Saviour' First Look Unveiled

The birthday wishes have been pouring in for Manoj Bajpayee from both his fans and friends from the industry. In line with Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, the makers of the actor's upcoming film 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' unveiled the first posters of the project and announced the date for its theatrical release. The film marks the first collaboration between actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The posters unveiled on the Instagram account on Thursday unveiled posters giving fans a first look at the film's story. One poster shows Manoj Bajpayee from the back, walking through a corridor while carrying a suitcase. It carries the tagline, "If I fail... India fails," hinting at a high-stakes story. Another poster features a green chair with the lines, "India is on the verge of bankruptcy" and "Yeh sirf kursi nahi... zimmedaari hai," suggesting a story linked to power, responsibility and the nation's future.

The film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and backed by Sunshine Pictures. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah. The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar. Governor is set to release on June 12 later this year.

Manoj Bajpayee's Recent Work

Meanwhile, Bajpayee was last seen in 'The Family Man Season 3.' Directed by Raj and DK, the show follows Srikant Tiwari, who finds himself in a difficult situation as he becomes the nation's "most wanted man."