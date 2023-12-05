KIFF 2023: Salman Khan graces city as chief guest at festival helmed by CM Mamta Banerjee; Read more

KIFF 2023: Salman Khan set to inaugurate Kolkata Int'l Film Festival 2023, joined by Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads the event, celebrating Australia as the Special Focus Country. Australian High Commissioner emphasizes cultural exchange, and renowned director Bruce Beresford's retrospective adds cinematic allure to this esteemed film festival

Superstar Salman Khan has graced the city of Kolkata to inaugurate the much-anticipated Kolkata International Film Festival 2023. The distinguished actor was warmly welcomed at the airport by West Bengal Minister and playback singer Babul Supriyo. The grand event is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, adding to the star-studded affair.

The festival boasts esteemed guests Anil Kapoor and Kamal Haasan, alongside the presence of TMC MP and Actor Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The opening film for this edition is the timeless classic "Deya Neya," featuring the iconic pair Uttam Kumar and Tanuja.

Australia takes center stage as the Special Focus Country at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023, marking a significant cultural exchange between Australia and India. This selection not only signifies a cinematic collaboration but also highlights the deep-rooted ties shared between the two nations, united through The Commonwealth and a shared appreciation for cultural nuances, including the beloved sport of cricket.

His Excellency Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner to India, emphasized the importance of knowing each other's stories for a more profound and meaningful partnership. He expressed his enthusiasm for the film screenings at KIFF, where a retrospective of the works of the renowned director Bruce Beresford is featured.

Rowan Ainsworth, the Australian Consul-General in Kolkata, shared details about the diverse categories of films showcased at the festival, including contemporary films, the retrospective of Bruce Beresford, and a special section dedicated to horror films. He highlighted the unique addition of the "Tram of Horror," set to traverse the streets of Kolkata, adding an exciting element to the festival experience.

Academy Award winner Bruce Beresford, an esteemed Australian film director and screenwriter, acknowledged India's status as the world's largest producer of films. He commended the plethora of interesting films produced across various genres in the country. Beresford, with six films in the lineup, encouraged everyone to partake in the cinematic celebration and experience the diverse offerings at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023.

