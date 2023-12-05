Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan graces city as chief guest at festival helmed by CM Mamta Banerjee; Read more

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan set to inaugurate Kolkata Int'l Film Festival 2023, joined by Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads the event, celebrating Australia as the Special Focus Country. Australian High Commissioner emphasizes cultural exchange, and renowned director Bruce Beresford's retrospective adds cinematic allure to this esteemed film festival

    KIFF 2023: Salman Khan graces city as chief guest at festival helmed by CM Mamta Banerjee; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Superstar Salman Khan has graced the city of Kolkata to inaugurate the much-anticipated Kolkata International Film Festival 2023. The distinguished actor was warmly welcomed at the airport by West Bengal Minister and playback singer Babul Supriyo. The grand event is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, adding to the star-studded affair.

    The festival boasts esteemed guests Anil Kapoor and Kamal Haasan, alongside the presence of TMC MP and Actor Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The opening film for this edition is the timeless classic "Deya Neya," featuring the iconic pair Uttam Kumar and Tanuja.

    Australia takes center stage as the Special Focus Country at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023, marking a significant cultural exchange between Australia and India. This selection not only signifies a cinematic collaboration but also highlights the deep-rooted ties shared between the two nations, united through The Commonwealth and a shared appreciation for cultural nuances, including the beloved sport of cricket.

    His Excellency Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner to India, emphasized the importance of knowing each other's stories for a more profound and meaningful partnership. He expressed his enthusiasm for the film screenings at KIFF, where a retrospective of the works of the renowned director Bruce Beresford is featured.

    Rowan Ainsworth, the Australian Consul-General in Kolkata, shared details about the diverse categories of films showcased at the festival, including contemporary films, the retrospective of Bruce Beresford, and a special section dedicated to horror films. He highlighted the unique addition of the "Tram of Horror," set to traverse the streets of Kolkata, adding an exciting element to the festival experience.

    ALSO READ: BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know

    Academy Award winner Bruce Beresford, an esteemed Australian film director and screenwriter, acknowledged India's status as the world's largest producer of films. He commended the plethora of interesting films produced across various genres in the country. Beresford, with six films in the lineup, encouraged everyone to partake in the cinematic celebration and experience the diverse offerings at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023.

    ALSO READ: 'Dunki' Drop 4 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal shine in riveting tale of friendship [WATCH]

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tollywoods Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said RBA

    Tollywood's Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said

    Fighter Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter RBA

    'Fighter': Deepika Padukone turns Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, flies helicopter

    'Animal': Bobby Deol on his limited screen time, 'It's not the length, it's the substance' RKK

    'Animal': Bobby Deol on his limited screen time, 'It's not the length, it's the substance'

    BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know ATG

    BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know

    Dunki trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit SHG

    'Dunki' trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit

    Recent Stories

    Mathruyanam: Kerala to provide free transportation of newborns, mothers from all government hospitals to homes rkn

    Mathruyanam: Kerala to provide free transportation of newborns, mothers from all government hospitals to homes

    cricket Bhuvneshwar Kumar's omission sparks debate ahead of South Africa tour osf

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar's omission sparks debate ahead of South Africa tour

    Karnataka's financial boost: Beer sales yield Rs 22,500 crore amidst economic challenges

    Karnataka's financial boost: Beer sales yield Rs 22,500 crore amidst economic challenges

    Tollywoods Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said RBA

    Tollywood's Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said

    Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report AJR

    Kolkata declared safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB report

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon