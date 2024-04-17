Manjummel Boys Telugu Box-Office: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi starrer mints Rs 10 crore in 10 days

Meanwhile, the movie has entered into a Rs 250 crore club globally. This is the first time, a film from Malayalam has achieved such an achievement outside Kerala.

Malayalam survival thriller flick 'Manjummel Boys' has achieved historic feet in the Malayalam industry so far. The film entered the 50 crore club from Tamil Nadu alone and was later released as a Telugu dubbed version. The Telugu version of the movie was released on April 6.

The Prime Show Entertainment and Sukumar Writings distributed the film in Telugu states. The distributors informed that the film has collected Rs 10 crores in 10 days. The movie was released on February 22. The film was written and directed by Chidambaram, known for his work in 'Jan.E.Man,' and produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films (in their debut production).

Meanwhile, the movie has entered into a Rs 250 crore club globally. This is the first time, a film from Malayalam has achieved such an achievement outside Kerala.

The film stars an ensemble cast led by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam.