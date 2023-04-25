Mangalavaaram: Payal Rajput goes topless for Ajay Bhupathi's latest horror thriller

Ajay Bhupathi and Payal Rajput, who collaborated on the hit film RX100, have teamed up again for a new movie named Mangalavaaram. In the first look of Ajay Bhupathi's next film Mangalavaaram, Payal goes topless.

Ajay Bhupathi and Payal Rajput, who collaborated on the blockbuster film RX100, have teamed up again for a new venture. Mangalavaaram, which translates to Tuesday, is the title of the film. The first poster has been uploaded on social media, and it features Payal Rajput topless and naked, with a butterfly on her left index finger.

The film's producers took to Twitter to reveal the first glimpse at Payal Rajput from the flick. The poster is powerful and intriguing, with teary eyes, bindi, and flowers in her hair. The actress went all out for the film, posing naked and creating quite a stir.

Payal Rajput also published a Mangalvaraam first-look poster on social media. She also wrote, "Presenting feisty and beautiful Shailaja from Mangalvaaram."

Also Read: Will Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni be blessed with baby girl? Here's what RRR star hints

About Mangalavaaram

The film is a horror thriller set in a village in the 1990s. Payal plays the lead, and Dayanand Reddy and Kamal Krishna are also in the cast. The song is created by Kantara fame Ajaneesh and is produced by Swathi Gunapati, Suresh Varma, and Ajay Bhupathi under Mudra Media Works. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

"Mangalavaaram is a village-based action-thriller set in the '90s," director-producer Ajay Bhupathi stated of the intriguing first look. It adheres to our nativity while being raw and primitive, particularly regarding sights and feelings. Payal's persona will live on in the minds of those who see this film in cinemas. It's a new genre film that has never been seen in Indian cinema before. There are 30 characters in the tale, and each one has a specific role in the overall plan of the picture."

Also Read: Malaika Arora reveals secret about boyfriend Arjun Kapoor; read some interesting details



About Ajay Bhupathi:

Ajay Bhupathi made a dream debut with the film RX100 starring Karthikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. After that amid high expectations, his next, action romantic film Maha Samudram starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, and Aditi Rao Hydari, was released but failed to perform well. The film received bad reviews from the audiences and critics. This is the director's third film, and the first look has also garnered high expectations.