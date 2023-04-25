Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni be blessed with baby girl? Here's what RRR star hints

    Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child and are looking forward to starting a family. A day ago, the couple had a dreamy baby shower party hosted by their friends and family

    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are the town's new parents-to-be. After ten years of marriage, the couple is about to embark on their parenting adventure. They are overjoyed to be expecting their first child and have been spotted enjoying the moment. 

    A baby shower was organised by Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's friends and family a day ago in Hyderabad. Some celebs attending Upasaana's baby shower included Allu Arjun and Sania Mirza. Photos and videos from their baby shower have gone viral on the internet. Since they broke the excellent news, the pair has deserved congratulations.

    Upasana previously threw a magnificent baby shower in Dubai. Friends and family love and blessings the couple as they rose to prominence following the news of their pregnancy. 

    In a recent interview, RRR star discussed his wife and first child. People were also curious about the new young member's gender. In that case, it is assumed that Ram Charan and Upasana would have a girl. 

    A video clip of his latest conversation with a national media journalist has gone viral. "My first Jaan is Upasana," he remarked in the video. Rhyme, my companion dog, is my second Jaan. My third Jaan is on her way." 

    According to his remarks, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting a girl. In keeping with the theme, the mother-to-be donned a pink outfit to her baby shower. Because the colour pink is associated with girls, the Tollywood couple is expected to have a daughter. 

    Ram Charan was on cloud nine after earning the coveted Oscars 2023 prize for RRR. The historical drama's Naatu Naatu tune won the best original song. In LA, where the event was held, he was accompanied by his wife. In the film directed by S Shankar, he will appear with Kiara Advani. On the professional front, he will next be featured in Game Changer, which has been provisionally dubbed RC 15.

    Photos: Chiranjeevi's luxurious Jubilee Hills house is truly HOME SWEET HOME

    WWE: Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic

    BTS' Jungkook fulfills promise, unveils 'perilla oil makguksu' recipe, ARMY goes crazy

    Oscar 2024: Date, time, nominations, where and how to watch LIVE streaming

    Rumored lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma spotted looking 'mushy' on their dinner date - WATCH

    Congress slams PM Modi on China, Adani issues ahead of 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

    Photos: Chiranjeevi's luxurious Jubilee Hills house is truly HOME SWEET HOME

    Google Pixel 6a for less Rs 1000 on Flipkart? Check out amazing deal ahead of Google I/O 2023

    Expert Speak: Can AI tools like ChatGPT be used as a virtual financial adviser?

    Malaika Arora on her duck walk; diva gives kickass reply to trolls says, "If I have a tight b**t ...." (VIDEO)

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

