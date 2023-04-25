Will Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni be blessed with baby girl? Here's what RRR star hints

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child and are looking forward to starting a family. A day ago, the couple had a dreamy baby shower party hosted by their friends and family

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are the town's new parents-to-be. After ten years of marriage, the couple is about to embark on their parenting adventure. They are overjoyed to be expecting their first child and have been spotted enjoying the moment.

A baby shower was organised by Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's friends and family a day ago in Hyderabad. Some celebs attending Upasaana's baby shower included Allu Arjun and Sania Mirza. Photos and videos from their baby shower have gone viral on the internet. Since they broke the excellent news, the pair has deserved congratulations.

Upasana previously threw a magnificent baby shower in Dubai. Friends and family love and blessings the couple as they rose to prominence following the news of their pregnancy.

In a recent interview, RRR star discussed his wife and first child. People were also curious about the new young member's gender. In that case, it is assumed that Ram Charan and Upasana would have a girl.

A video clip of his latest conversation with a national media journalist has gone viral. "My first Jaan is Upasana," he remarked in the video. Rhyme, my companion dog, is my second Jaan. My third Jaan is on her way."

According to his remarks, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting a girl. In keeping with the theme, the mother-to-be donned a pink outfit to her baby shower. Because the colour pink is associated with girls, the Tollywood couple is expected to have a daughter.

Ram Charan was on cloud nine after earning the coveted Oscars 2023 prize for RRR. The historical drama's Naatu Naatu tune won the best original song. In LA, where the event was held, he was accompanied by his wife. In the film directed by S Shankar, he will appear with Kiara Advani. On the professional front, he will next be featured in Game Changer, which has been provisionally dubbed RC 15.