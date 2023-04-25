Malaika Arora reveals secret about boyfriend Arjun Kapoor; read some interesting details

Star couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently on vacation in Austria, and their personal photos from the holiday simply lit up Instagram and made their fans go crazy.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their love official a few years ago. Many people like the couple and think they have a strong relationship. Arjun and Malaika are active on social media and frequently post pictures of their adventures together, which their admirers appreciate. The pair makes time for one another despite having busy schedules. In an interview with a news website, Malaika Arora recently discussed her love of preparing meals for Arjun.

In an interview, Malaika recently told a leading media house: "I won't make the mistake of asking him to cook. If you can't cook, why would I ask him to cook, it's a little silly. He doesn't know how to make chai, why will he cook. I'm happy cooking and that's fine. We both don't need to cook. He enjoys the food I cook; that's most important."

ALSO READ: Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in Bollywood? know details

The couple's recent trip to Salzburg, Austria, was documented in images that went viral on Instagram. Malaika Arora's Instagram account is flooded with pictures from their exotic vacation, including solo photos with a stunning backdrop and selfies with Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor was most recently spotted in the movie Kuttey opposite Tabu and Naseerudin Shah. His other filmography includes The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Malaika Arora, meanwhile, just made an appearance in the song Tera Ki Khayal by singer Guru Randhawa, according to a media outlet.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason