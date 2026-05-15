Actor Manasi Parekh is at the 79th Cannes Film Festival promoting Gujarati cinema. She expressed pride in the industry's growth, noting international interest, while the film 'Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate' made history at the event.

Actor Manasi Parekh is currently in Cannes for the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where she is actively promoting Gujarati cinema on the global platform. Speaking to ANI, Manasi shared her experience of attending the prestigious festival. "I am feeling very good. We have come to the film festival for the first time. The atmosphere here is truly remarkable, with so many Indian filmmakers, producers, directors, and writers coming together on an international platform. It reflects how far we have come. Speaking of regional cinema, we are proudly representing the Gujarati film industry. My husband, Parthiv, could not be here due to prior commitments. And many international buyers have shown interest in them. So this is a big step for our industry. There is such hope that year after year, the industry will continue to grow like this," she said.

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Gujarati film 'Laalo' makes history at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival, widely regarded as one of the world's most prestigious celebrations of cinema, kick-started on Tuesday with its 79th edition. Notably, the Gujarati film 'Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate' has scripted history at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Gujarati film to make it to a global platform The achievement marks a significant milestone for Gujarati cinema and reflects the growing global recognition of rooted Indian narratives and culturally rich storytelling, as per the press release.

Expressing gratitude for the film's success and international recognition, the makers thanked audiences for their constant support throughout the journey.

Director Ankit Sakhiya said in a statement, "Representing 'Laalo' at the Cannes Film Festival is a proud and humbling moment for us. We believe it is our language, our culture, and this film itself that brought us here. We may not be big enough to represent such a rich culture, but we are honoured to carry a small piece of Gujarat and its spirituality to the global stage through Laalo. We hope the film connects hearts beyond language and borders."