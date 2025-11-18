Johnson Wen, who grabbed Ariana Grande at the 'Wicked' premiere in Singapore, has been jailed for nine days. He pleaded guilty to public nuisance, with a judge noting his 'premeditated' actions and a 'pattern' of attention-seeking behavior.

The man who grabbed Ariana Grande on 'Wicked' red carpet in Singapore has been jailed. On Monday, Johnson Wen reportedly pleaded guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance and was sentenced to nine days in jail, Page Six reported, citing information from Daily Mail.

Judge Calls Act 'Premeditated' and 'Attention Seeking'

Singapore District Judge Christopher Goh told Wen, who has crashed other celebrity events, that his "act was premeditated" and "showed a pattern of behavior, which suggests that you will do it again."

"You seem to be attention seeking, thinking only of yourself and not the safety of others when committing these acts," Goh told the 26-year-old social media star.

The judge then told Wen that he was "wrong" to think his actions wouldn't have any consequences. "You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one's actions," Goh said, per the outlet.

Following his sentence, Wen told the judge that he "won't do it again" and that he was "going to stop getting into trouble."

Details of the Red Carpet Incident

Last week, Wen jumped the barricade and rushed toward Grande, 32, as she walked the carpet with her co-stars at the Asia premiere of Wicked: For Good. He then threw an arm around the stunned singer before bouncing excitedly and waving to the crowd. (ANI)