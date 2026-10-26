A man was taken into custody in Brooklyn after allegedly pulling a knife on a crew member during the filming of the movie Miami Vice 85. No injuries were reported, and the suspect faces charges of menacing and weapon possession.

Man Arrested on Miami Vice 85 Set

A man was arrested after allegedly pulling out a knife during an argument with a crew member on the Brooklyn set of Miami Vice ’85, starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the incident took place on Friday night near Avenue N and McDonald Avenue, close to Washington Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

The police identified the man as 23-year-old Alex Perez, a Brooklyn resident. An NYPD spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that a 42-year-old man reported having a verbal argument with another person who allegedly displayed a knife. Perez was taken into custody shortly after 11 pm, and the police recovered the knife. No injuries were reported. He was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, as per the publication.

Details of the Incident and Production

Suspect Background and Ongoing Filming

Footage obtained by TMZ reportedly shows Perez being escorted away by a production staff member before he pulls a large knife from his sweatshirt. According to TMZ, Perez has five previous arrests involving alleged gang-related activities, assault with a firearm and burglary, among other offences. The incident comes as the cast and crew continue filming Miami Vice ’85 in New York and New Jersey.

Earlier this month, Universal Pictures released the first-look images of Butler as Sonny Crockett and Jordan as Ricardo Tubbs. Jordan was also seen filming in New York on Friday, said The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for films such as Top Gun: Maverick and F1, Miami Vice ’85 is a new take on the 1980s NBC crime drama of the same name. The original series starred Don Johnson as Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Tubbs.

The upcoming film also features Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Andrew Schulz and Walton Goggins. Miami Vice ’85 is scheduled to release in theatres on May 19, 2028. (ANI)

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