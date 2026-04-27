Antoine Fuqua's 'Michael' biopic storms the box office with a record debut. The director opens up about a rare call with Jackson, costly reshoots, the casting of Jaafar Jackson, and the choice to focus on the singer's early life.

Powerful Box Office Debut

Washington [US], April 27 (ANI): Antoine Fuqua's 'Michael' has stormed the global box office with a powerful debut, but the journey to bringing the life of Michael Jackson to screen was far from straightforward. The filmmaker has now opened up about a rare personal interaction with the King of Pop, the film's costly reshoots, and the creative choices behind handling the singer's controversial legacy. The biographical drama, backed by Lionsgate and Universal Pictures, earned USD 97 million in the United States and USD 217.4 million worldwide in its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut of Antoine Fuqua's career, as per Deadline.

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Director's Personal Interaction with Jackson

Known for directing music videos for artists like Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Toni Braxton, Fuqua described the film as one of the most challenging projects he has undertaken. Fuqua revealed that he never met Jackson in person but once spoke to him over the phone while being considered to direct the music video for "Remember the Time." He recalled the late singer as "quiet" and "sweet," describing the interaction as brief but meaningful.

Production Hurdles and Costly Reshoots

The film encountered a major hurdle after production wrapped. Its original finale featured Jordan Chandler, whose legal settlement with Jackson's estate prohibited dramatization. The estate acknowledged the issue and funded extensive reshoots costing USD 50 million, taking the film's total production budget to USD 200 million. Fuqua told Deadline that the development was a "punch in the gut," drawing parallels to the disruption faced during his earlier film 'Emancipation', which was overshadowed by the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident.

Creative Approach to a Complex Legacy

Explaining his creative approach, Fuqua emphasised that Michael aims to present Jackson as a complex, relatable individual rather than just a global superstar. The film explores his childhood, his fraught relationship with father Joe Jackson, and his emotional world, including his compassion for animals like his pet chimp Bubbles. Fuqua noted that grounding Jackson's story was essential for younger audiences unfamiliar with his legacy. "He's one of the most complex characters to tell a story about," he said, adding that the film balances the artist's brilliance with his insecurities.

Handling Controversies and Sequel Potential

One of the most discussed decisions was not directly addressing the allegations against Jackson in the first film. Fuqua confirmed that the subject weighed heavily on the team, including producer Graham King and screenwriter John Logan. Ultimately, they chose to focus on Jackson's early life and rise, laying narrative groundwork for a potential sequel. Fuqua indicated that unused footage could support a follow-up that explores later, more contentious chapters of the singer's life.

Casting Jaafar Jackson in the Lead Role

Fuqua also spoke about casting Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. Initially struck by his resemblance to his uncle, the director said it was Jaafar's emotional authenticity during screen tests that secured him the part. "He answered as if he was Michael," Fuqua recalled, describing the moment as "almost spiritual." "When I saw the photo I was blown away, but that's a photo. When I came back from Italy we set up a whole make-up and camera test. There were others as well in the mix. But when I came back, Graham met Jaafar before me. When I got back, I had breakfast with Jaafar and I could see how gentle and elegant he was, just a kind of person, you could see the DNA of Michael. I wasn't sure if he was auditioning. Then I spent time with him, and he wasn't sure he wanted to be an actor. But I know this was something, if he was going to do it, he was going to go all in. Graham had him take some acting lessons," he said.

He added, "When I got involved on the set, and he was dancing, I threw a question at Jaafar that he didn't know was coming. I was rolling and I asked him a question like he was Michael. The room stopped, it was almost spiritual: He answered my question as if he was Michael. [Director of photography] Dion Bebe who was helping out with the test, he had tears in his eyes, and half of the crew did. It was so powerful. I thought he could do it. Because he didn't know I was going to ask him that question and he didn't know that I was rolling. I wanted to see if he could stay in the moment and be Michael."

He said that he was initially doubtful if Jaafar Jackson could do justice to the role. He said, "Then there's the whole idea can he do it in front of a whole cast and crew. I went over to Havenhurst where he was living, rehearsing and practicing. The walls were covered in Michael but with detailed graphs, it was like A Beautiful Mind. So, he's in it, but can he do it the day of? We started with Bad with a big show on the Sony lot with a 1,000 extras and lights, a big show. Here ya go, kid, throw you into the fire. And he blew my mind. I watched him do it over and over again with the dance moves, until his feet were bleeding, but also the acting routine."

Director's Future and Sequel Interest

Fuqua is currently travelling to Italy to shoot 'Hannibal' for Netflix, starring Denzel Washington. While a sequel to Michael has not been officially confirmed, the director expressed strong interest in returning to it. "I would like to, it's just about scheduling. It would kill me if somebody else did it," he said. (ANI)

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