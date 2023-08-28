Mammootty's fans in Dubai, Kerala to celebrate actor's 72nd birthday with blood donation drive

The blood donation campaign has been organised for 10 years. Mammoootty Fans and Welfare Association International is organising a blood donation drive worldwide, including in Dubai and Kerala.

Malayalam actor Mammootty, who has also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, and Kannada films, will be 72 on September 7 this year. Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association International is conducting a blood donation campaign worldwide, including Dubai and Kerala, to make the day even more special. On the actor's birthday, around 25,000 fans intend to donate blood. According to Safeed Mohammad, International Secretary of the Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association, the blood donation drive would occur in 17 countries, including India. The drive will begin in the latter week of August.

The secretary stated that fan communities from the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, and China will also participate.

Arun Thiruvananthapuram, President of the Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association International Kerala State Committee, stated that thousands of admirers are eager to donate blood in the next week, and that massive blood donations have been planned throughout 14 districts. The UAE Head of the Organisation, Ahmed Shamim, told local media that preparations are being undertaken.

The actor's fan group has coordinated a blood donation drive for the last ten years. With adequate parameters, the push was also carried out during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Mammootty's next appearance will be in Jeo Baby's Kaathal: The Core. The female lead of the film is Jyothika, and it is a family drama. Aside from that, the veteran actor is working on Bazooka with Gautham Vasudev Menon and Shine Tom Chacko.