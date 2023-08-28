Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mammootty's fans in Dubai, Kerala to celebrate actor's 72nd birthday with blood donation drive

    The blood donation campaign has been organised for 10 years. Mammoootty Fans and Welfare Association International is organising a blood donation drive worldwide, including in Dubai and Kerala.

    Mammootty fans in Dubai, Kerala to celebrate actor's 72nd birthday with blood donation drive RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Mammootty, who has also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, and Kannada films, will be 72 on September 7 this year. Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association International is conducting a blood donation campaign worldwide, including Dubai and Kerala, to make the day even more special. On the actor's birthday, around 25,000 fans intend to donate blood. According to Safeed Mohammad, International Secretary of the Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association, the blood donation drive would occur in 17 countries, including India. The drive will begin in the latter week of August.

    The secretary stated that fan communities from the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, and China will also participate.

    Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's visit to Tirupati temple for darshan goes VIRAL - WATCH

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

     

    Arun Thiruvananthapuram, President of the Mammootty Fans and Welfare Association International Kerala State Committee, stated that thousands of admirers are eager to donate blood in the next week, and that massive blood donations have been planned throughout 14 districts. The UAE Head of the Organisation, Ahmed Shamim, told local media that preparations are being undertaken.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

    The actor's fan group has coordinated a blood donation drive for the last ten years. With adequate parameters, the push was also carried out during the COVID-19 epidemic.

    Also Read: ‘Jawan’ craze: SRK fans in Bengaluru conduct bike rally, impromptu flash mob (WATCH)

    Mammootty's next appearance will be in Jeo Baby's Kaathal: The Core. The female lead of the film is Jyothika, and it is a family drama. Aside from that, the veteran actor is working on Bazooka with Gautham Vasudev Menon and Shine Tom Chacko.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan movie: Know when Shah Rukh Khan's film trailer will be released; date is OUT RBA

    Jawan movie: Know when Shah Rukh Khan's film trailer will be released; date is OUT

    R Madhavan reviews 'The Vaccine War', says Vivek Agnihotri's film makes you 'euphoric' vma

    R Madhavan reviews 'The Vaccine War', says Vivek Agnihotri's film makes you 'euphoric'

    Lauren Gottlieb, ABCD 2 star gets engaged to beau Tobias Jones post a dreamy proposal in Aruba ATG

    Lauren Gottlieb, ABCD 2 star gets engaged to beau Tobias Jones post a dreamy proposal in Aruba

    Janhvi Kapoor's visit to Tirupati temple for darshan goes VIRAL - WATCH vma

    Janhvi Kapoor's visit to Tirupati temple for darshan goes VIRAL - WATCH

    'Jawan' craze: SRK fans in Bengaluru conduct bike rally, impromptu flash mob (WATCH) vkp

    ‘Jawan’ craze: SRK fans in Bengaluru conduct bike rally, impromptu flash mob (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Explained How India's presidency has reshaped G20

    Explained: How India's presidency has reshaped G20

    Healthy living: 5 Health benefits of not having Tea daily vma eai

    Healthy living: 5 Health benefits of not having Tea daily

    Jawan movie: Know when Shah Rukh Khan's film trailer will be released; date is OUT RBA

    Jawan movie: Know when Shah Rukh Khan's film trailer will be released; date is OUT

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Al-Ittihad is set to present an offer of 129 million for Mohamed Salah osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Al-Ittihad is set to present an offer of £129 million for Mohamed Salah

    BJP to go for Lok Sabha elections in December 2023? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim AJR

    BJP to go for Lok Sabha elections in December 2023? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG claim

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon