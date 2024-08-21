Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Spanning across 12.93 acres, Pinarayi village to get massive education hub estimated at Rs 285 crore

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the construction of the Pinarayi Education Hub on August 23. The project, spanning 12.93 acres, is estimated to cost Rs 285 crore.

    Kerala: Spanning across 12.93 acres, Pinarayi village to get massive education hub estimated at Rs 285 crore anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the Pinrayi Education Hub project on August 23, a Rs 285-crore initiative spanning 12.93 acres in the Dharmadam constituency. The event at Pinarayi Convention Centre chaired by Higher Education Minister Dr. R. Bindu, will feature Public Works and Tourism Minister Adv. P.A. Mohammed Riyas as the chief guest. This educational complex aims to enhance the region's educational infrastructure.

    Search op for missing Kerala driver awaits court's decision as district administration submits report to HC

    The educational complex will feature institutions like Polytechnic College, IHRD College of Applied Sciences, ITI, Hospital Management Institute, and Civil Service Academy. Additionally, basic amenities like a guest house, canteen, auditorium, public playground, and hostel will also be developed as part of the project.

    As part of the project, an open-air auditorium with a seating capacity of 2000 people will be built on land adjacent to the project site, owned by the Pinarayi Grama Panchayat. The project, implemented with financial assistance from KIIFB, will be coordinated by IHRD and monitored by Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL).

    For the first time in the state, multiple institutes offering innovative new-generation courses are available on a single campus. The project aims to attract students from across the country and abroad to pursue their education here.

    Kerala: Woman found hanging after receiving threatening calls from online loan app lenders in Perumbavoor
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Search op for missing Kerala driver awaits court's decision as district administration submits report to HC dmn

    Search for missing Kerala driver awaits court decision as district administration submits report to K'taka HC

    Kerala: Woman found hanging after receiving threatening calls from online loan app lenders in Perumbavoor anr

    Kerala: Woman found hanging after receiving threatening calls from online loan app lenders in Perumbavoor

    13-year-old Assam girl goes missing from TVM, police look into phone details of brother in Chennai dmn

    Assam girl missing: Police obtain photo of girl inside train, seeks phone details from brother in Chennai

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-107 August 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-107 August 21 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Kerala: Strong winds cause widespread damages in several districts; Train services disrupted anr

    Kerala: Strong winds cause widespread damages in several districts; Train services disrupted

    Recent Stories

    Haryana elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat vs Babita? Speculation grows over Olympian's political debut AJR

    Haryana elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat vs Babita? Speculation grows over Olympian's political debut

    Mahindra Thar Roxx: 5 game-changing features setting new standards gcw

    Mahindra Thar Roxx: 5 game-changing features setting new standards

    7 Earth-like planets can be our 2nd home; Check out NOW ATG

    7 Earth-like planets can be our 2nd home; Check out NOW

    Rajnath Singh to visit US for 4 days, aims to deepen defence cooperation and strategic partnership AJR

    Rajnath Singh to visit US for 4 days, aims to deepen defence cooperation and strategic partnership

    Search op for missing Kerala driver awaits court's decision as district administration submits report to HC dmn

    Search for missing Kerala driver awaits court decision as district administration submits report to K'taka HC

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon