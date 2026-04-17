Folk singer Malini Awasthi attended the special parliamentary sitting on the Women's Reservation Bill, calling the debate 'historic' and a 'turning point' for India. PM Modi urged unanimous support for the 33% reservation bill.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi on Thursday attended the parliament's special sitting on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. Speaking with ANI, Malini Awasthi shared, "... Today I had the privilege of witnessing the parliamentary debate on women's reservation. It was inspiring to see so many women from different walks of life--artists, athletes, farmers--invited to observe the proceedings... For decades, there has been a demand to increase women's participation in politics, and hearing this debate felt historic. The Prime Minister urged all parties to rise above differences and support the Women's Reservation Bill unanimously, stressing that women have long been marginalised despite proving their leadership in local bodies... He reminded the House that if we miss this opportunity, future generations will not forgive us... This moment is a turning point: with 33% reservation, women's political participation will reshape India's future..." She also expressed happiness for opportunity to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

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Legislative Details and Political Reactions

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought unanimous support for the bills. The special sitting of budget session is being held on April 16,17,18. Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill.

PM Modi's Push for Unanimous Support

Strongly pitching for the implementation of the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi on Thursday said MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away and noted that women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights. "Discussion on this important bill began this morning. Many members have raised various issues, and we will provide detailed and accurate information to the House on those matters. That is why I do not wish to go into those specifics. There are some important moments in the life of a country. At such a time, the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation, creating a strong legacy. In the history of India's parliamentary democracy, these are such moments," he said while participating in the debate.

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