Malayalam actress Lena announces she is married to Gaganyaan Astronaut Group Captain Prasanth B Nair

Prominent Malayalam actress Lena on Tuesday (Feb 27) revealed that she got married to Gaganyaan mission-designated astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair on January 17. She revealed her marriage hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the four astronauts designated for India's maiden mission Gaganyaan.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Today, 27 February, 2024, our Prime Minister, Modi ji awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our country, our state of Kerala and me personally. In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the identities of four astronauts chosen for India's inaugural human space flight mission, Gaganyaan, on Tuesday. At the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thumba, near Kerala's state capital, the prime minister personally bestowed astronaut wings upon them. The selected astronauts include Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

Lena married Abhilash Kumar in 2004, whom she divorced in 2013. In a career that spans over 25 years, Lenaa has worked in over 175 films in 5 languages, including blockbusters as well as critically acclaimed films in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. In 2023, she published her first book as an author titled Autobiography of God. The book covers her journey and perspectives on mental health and coincides with her ventures as a motivational speaker and a transformation coach.