Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar, known for 'Irupatham Noottandu', passed away at 65 in a road accident in Pathanamthitta district. He suffered a heart attack after being hospitalized. His co-passenger and the other driver were injured.

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar, who was known for his role in the film 'Irupatham Noottandu', passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65 in a road accident near Enathu in Pathanamthitta district. The accident occurred around 6:30 AM when the car in which Santhosh and his friend Rajalakshmi were travelling collided with a parcel van after reportedly going out of control. He was rushed to Lifeline Hospital, where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment. According to preliminary information, Santhosh suffered a heart attack after being admitted to the hospital.

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Mohanlal mourns friend's demise

Rajalakshmi, who was travelling with him, and the parcel lorry driver Sudheesh sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. Actor Mohanlal also condoled the demise of actor and friend Santhosh on his Facebook handle on Tuesday. He described the actor as a "kind-hearted" person.

"I heard a very sad news this morning. My dear Santosh, who I was very close to personally, passed away in a car accident. Santosh was my junior in college. He has been a good friend and brother to me since that time. We have worked together in many films. He was a headstrong personality, a good-hearted person who won everyone's love. My heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Santosh," wrote Mohanlal.

A look at his prolific career

Santhosh K Nayar acted in more than 100 films and television serials during his career. He made his acting debut in 1982 with the film 'Ithu Njangalude Kadha' and went on to play lead, supporting, and villain roles in several Malayalam movies. The actor's performance as an antagonist in the movie 'Ivide Thudangunnu' was also appreciated by the critics and makers, which marked the turning point in his career, leading to several similar roles in his career.

He also played leading roles in Kothi Theerumvare and Ithu Nalla Thamasha, Irupatham Noottandu, Nagarangalil Chennu Raparkam and many others. Known for his commanding voice and screen presence, he was part of several popular films, including Runway, Karyasthan, The Tiger, Chandrolsavam and Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal.

Though he had not been very active in films after 2014, he had recently begun returning to cinema. His recent film Mohiniyattam had emerged as a major success in theatres. 'Mohiniyattam' was directed by Krishnadas Murali and also starred Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini, and Sreeja Ravi. (ANI)