Malaika Arora's father post-mortem report OUT: Did Anil Mehta die due to 'multiple injuries'? Report suggests

Bollywood celeb Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta (Arora), allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday (September 11) morning. According to an insider, the report cited 'multiple injuries' as Mehta's cause of death. More information is awaited.

A post-mortem examination was done the day after Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, died. According to a report on News18, the post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday at 8 p.m. According to an insider, the study cited 'multiple injuries' as Mehta's cause of death. According to previous reports, Malaika's mother told the police that Anil would sit on the balcony every morning and read the newspapers.

She informed the cops that they had been living together again in recent years while divorced.

Joyce also told the police that on Wednesday morning, when she discovered her ex-husband's slippers in the living room, she went to the balcony to seek him. When she couldn't locate him there, she bent down and looked below. The building watchman yelled for aid. Joyce also told the police that Anil Mehta was not unwell. He simply had little knee soreness. He had obtained VRS from the merchant navy.

Last night, Malaika made an official statement requesting quiet from the media and well-wishers at this trying time. "We are profoundly heartbroken to report the demise of our beloved father, Anil Mehta. He was a lovely person, a loyal grandfather, a loving spouse, and our closest friend. Our family is devastated by this loss, and we respectfully want privacy from the media and well-wishers during this terrible time. The message stated, "We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect."

Anil Mehta's final rites will take place today, Thursday (September 12).

