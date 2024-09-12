Comedian Vir Das to host Emmy Awards 2024! Becomes first Indian to do so; read on

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that Vir Das, a comedian and Bollywood actor, will host the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The famous event will occur on Monday, November 25, in New York City. Vir Das makes his return to the International Emmys stage after winning an amazing award last year for his Netflix comedy special, Landing. Vir Das, who was also nominated in the Comedy category in 2021, has a distinct blend of comedy and perspective that has captivated global audiences.

Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, expressed excitement over Das's return: "We're thrilled to welcome Vir Das back to our stage and to add International Emmy® Host to his impressive list of accomplishments." With his distinct sense of humour and worldview, he now joins a distinguished list of Gala hosts who have seamlessly integrated into our global audience over the years."

Vir Das is currently on an international Mind Fool tour and has had a colorful career. He has written, produced, and starred in several television programs, including the ABC spy drama-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, the Netflix thriller Hasmokh, and the Amazon travel show Jestination Unknown. He also appeared in Judd Apatow's Netflix film The Bubble and is producing a single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg. He also leads the Indian comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

