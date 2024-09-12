Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Comedian Vir Das to host Emmy Awards 2024! Becomes first Indian to do so; read on

    The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will occur on Monday, November 25, in New York City.

    Comedian Vir Das to host Emmy Awards 2024! Becomes first Indian to do so; read on RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that Vir Das, a comedian and Bollywood actor, will host the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The famous event will occur on Monday, November 25, in New York City. Vir Das makes his return to the International Emmys stage after winning an amazing award last year for his Netflix comedy special, Landing. Vir Das, who was also nominated in the Comedy category in 2021, has a distinct blend of comedy and perspective that has captivated global audiences.

    The announcement

    Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, expressed excitement over Das's return: "We're thrilled to welcome Vir Das back to our stage and to add International Emmy® Host to his impressive list of accomplishments." With his distinct sense of humour and worldview, he now joins a distinguished list of Gala hosts who have seamlessly integrated into our global audience over the years."

    Vir Das' post

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

    Professional front

    Vir Das is currently on an international Mind Fool tour and has had a colorful career. He has written, produced, and starred in several television programs, including the ABC spy drama-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, the Netflix thriller Hasmokh, and the Amazon travel show Jestination Unknown. He also appeared in Judd Apatow's Netflix film The Bubble and is producing a single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg. He also leads the Indian comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora father news: Actress issues statement, says 'Family in deep shock..' RKK

    Malaika Arora father news: Actress issues statement, says 'Family in deep shock..'

    TMKOC'S Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, returns to SAB TV in a villainous avatar; See details RTM

    TMKOC’s Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, returns to SAB TV in a villainous avatar; See details

    Badshah reveals he declined Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories: 'Main aisa lagta hu?' RTM

    Badshah reveals he declined Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories: 'Main aisa lagta hu?'

    VIRAL video: Sai Pallavi dances to Zingaat, London Thumakda and more at her sister's wedding (WATCH) RBA

    VIRAL video: Sai Pallavi dances to Zingaat, London Thumakda and more at her sister's wedding (WATCH)

    Tamil star Simbu donates Rs 6 Lakh to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana RBA

    Tamil star Simbu donates Rs 6 Lakh to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

    Recent Stories

    What is PCOS? Key insights into Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and its impact NTI

    What is PCOS? Key insights into Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and its impact

    cricket Travis Head stars as Australia beat England in first T20I scr

    England vs Australia: Travis Head's destructive knock powers Aussies to victory in first T20I

    Tata Steel to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on September 12, 2024 RKK

    Tata Steel to Vedanta: Stocks to watch on September 12, 2024

    Malaika Arora father news: Anil Mehta called actress and said, 'I am sick and tired' hours before suiciding RKK

    Malaika Arora father news: Anil Mehta called actress and said, 'I am sick and tired' hours before suiciding

    Hyderabad SHOCKER Patient assaults junior female doctor at Gandhi Hospital; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! Patient assaults junior female doctor at Gandhi Hospital; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon