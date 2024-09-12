Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora father news: Actress issues statement, says 'Family in deep shock..'

    Malaika Arora expressed deep sorrow in the family note and sought privacy from the media and well-wishers as they navigated this difficult time.

    Malaika Arora father news: Actress issues statement, says 'Family in deep shock..' RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 9:13 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    Malaika Arora issued a sorrowful statement following the tragic death of her father, Anil Mehta, on September 11, 2024. The statement was made in a family note, which expressed deep sorrow and sought privacy from the media and well-wishers as they navigated this difficult time. Towards the end, Malaika expressed gratitude to her family members side which included her mother Joyce, sister Amrita, other close relatives, and her family pets.

    The statement

    The incident

    A few sources close to the family claimed Joyce, Malaika's mother, told the police that Anil would sit on the balcony every morning and read the newspapers. She informed the cops that they were divorced but had been living together again for the past few years. She informed authorities that on Wednesday morning, when she discovered her ex-husband's slippers in the living room, she went to the balcony to look for him.

    Also read: Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide: Why didn't he live with her family?

    About Anil Mehta

    Anil Mehta is remembered as a dedicated father, grandpa, and pillar of support for his family. Though little is known about his personal life, the Arora family has always maintained a high level of privacy, sharing only occasional peeks into their existence.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TMKOC'S Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, returns to SAB TV in a villainous avatar; See details RTM

    TMKOC’s Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, returns to SAB TV in a villainous avatar; See details

    Badshah reveals he declined Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories: 'Main aisa lagta hu?' RTM

    Badshah reveals he declined Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories: 'Main aisa lagta hu?'

    VIRAL video: Sai Pallavi dances to Zingaat, London Thumakda and more at her sister's wedding (WATCH) RBA

    VIRAL video: Sai Pallavi dances to Zingaat, London Thumakda and more at her sister's wedding (WATCH)

    Tamil star Simbu donates Rs 6 Lakh to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana RBA

    Tamil star Simbu donates Rs 6 Lakh to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

    FIR against Kannada actor Varun Aradhya for threatening ex-girlfriend with private photos, videos vkp

    Kannada actor Varun Aradhya booked for threatening ex-girlfriend with private photos, videos

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora father news: Anil Mehta called actress and said, 'I am sick and tired' hours before suiciding RKK

    Malaika Arora father news: Anil Mehta called actress and said, 'I am sick and tired' hours before suiciding

    Hyderabad SHOCKER Patient assaults junior female doctor at Gandhi Hospital; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! Patient assaults junior female doctor at Gandhi Hospital; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH)

    Centre extends Ayushman health insurance coverage to all above 70 gcw

    Centre extends Ayushman health insurance coverage to all above 70

    Unbelievable Lucknow doctors successfully remove brain tumour while awake patient fiddles with mobile phone here's what happened snt

    Lucknow doctors successfully remove brain tumour while awake patient fiddles with phone; here's what happened

    Mandya Stone pelting during Ganeshotsav procession at Nagamangala, section 144 imposed vkp

    Mandya: Stone pelting during Ganeshotsav procession at Nagamangala, section 144 imposed

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon