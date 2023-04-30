Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner

It is said that Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan already accepts Arjun Kapoor as his mother's boyfriend. Arjun and Malaika recently went on a vacation in Berlin, Germany and shared some images on social media.

Arjun Kapoor posted further photos from his romantic vacation to Europe with his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. The actor shared many colour and black-and-white images from the couple's recent vacation to Berlin, Germany. They may be seen exploring the city, posing at various locations, and going on dates. Taking each other's photos, they've also included a selfie or two in the Berlin photo dump. Fans referred to them as 'love birds' in the comments section of Arjun's post.

Arjun and Malaika are seen posing and strolling by graffiti on the streets of Berlin. Arjun said on Instagram, "Berlin with love (red heart emoji) (literally) (winking face emoji)." Malaika Arora responded with a crimson heart and heart eyes emoji.

A few years back, there were some reports about how Malaika's son Arhaan Khan felt about his mother's relationship. He seems to be ok with Arjun Kapoor; both were seen in many parties together.

At Malaika's 46th birthday party, Arhaan was reportedly seen bonding big time with Arjun. According to reports, while the birthday girl enjoyed her night dancing and clicking selfies, her son and her boyfriend hung out on one side of the club.

The gathering drew a large number of industry celebrities. Arjun made an effort to spend quality time with Arhaan. Jr Khan seemed to have embraced Malaika and Arjun's romance.

Similarly, Arhaan has accepted his father Arbaaz Khan's relationship with his model girlfriend Georgia Andriani. They were seen out in public on several times for meals, parties, and so on, and Georgia appeared to be friendly with him.