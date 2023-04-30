Is Shakira going to jail for 8 years in tax evasion case? Here's what we know

In a Spanish court, Shakira is charged with evading taxes on more than £13 million. whose son and she recently relocated to Miami.

Shakira will be tried in a Spanish court and could receive up to eight years in prison if found guilty of dodging taxes on more than £13 million. After being accused of cheating the Spanish treasury between 2012 and 2014, the Colombian pop artist might serve more than eight years in prison. She is accused of claiming that she did not reside in Spain for three years despite sharing a residence with her ex-partner, Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique.

The Colombian singer-songwriter, who travelled to Miami with her two kids earlier this month, may spend up to eight years in prison if found guilty. State prosecutors want the mother of two to receive a 23 million euro (£19.2 million) fine in addition to the prison term. A date has been set for the commencement of Shakira's fraud trial after almost 200 witnesses gave testimony. Due to the court's absence on some days, the trial will start on November 20 and last for 12 sessions, ending on December 14.

Shakira's ex-husband, Gerard Pique, will unlikely be called to the stand. She will be called, but she might be allowed to depart after taking the witness stand to begin the proceedings. A few hours after former player Pique landed in Miami for his first trip to the country since his kids left Spain, the trial date was made public. The former Barcelona defender was seen getting into a cab while sporting loose-fitting clothing, including baggy trousers. The 36-year-old will spend just five days with boys Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, before returning to Barcelona the following Monday.

Before leaving Barcelona for her new home in Miami, Shakira launched a harsh attack on Spanish tax officials.

