Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: 6 iconic Bollywood actresses who got married to divorced men

    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    Bollywood celebrities often remain in the headlines for their personal life. Their fans are always on toe to know about their relationships, breakups, affairs, divorce, controversies, and more. This time we look at the top six B-town divas who got married to divorced men.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty / Instagram

    From Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, we have compiled a list of six iconic Bollywood actresses who did marry divorced men.

    ALSO READ: HOT photos of Rubina Dilaik: TV actress dons BOLD plunging neckline outfit; SEE PICS

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram

    1. Kareena Kapoor:

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is happily married to the love of her life and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan for the past eleven years. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif Ali Khan divorced his ex-wife Amrita Singh to marry Kareena.

    Image: Shilpa Shetty / Instagram

    2. Shilpa Shetty:

    Shilpa Shetty ruled the industry in the 90s era. She also got linked with many actors. The Dhadkan fame Bollywood actress got married to renowned Indian businessman Raj Kundra. Raj tied the knot to Shilpa after divorcing his ex-wife Kavita.

    Image: Vidya Balan / Instagram

    3. Vidya Balan:

    Vidya Balan tied the knot with businessman and film producer Sidharth Roy Kapur, brother of bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Sidharth divorced both his ex-wives before marrying Vidya.

    Image: Raveena Tandon / Instagram

    4. Raveena Tandon:

    Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani who was already wedded. His ex-wife even accused Raveena of breaking their relationship.

    Image: Bipasha Basu / Instagram

    5. Bipasha Basu:

    Bipasha Basu is the third wife of TV star Karan Singh Grover. Earlier, he was married to renowned Indian TV actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget. Karan Singh Grover divorced Jennifer Winget to marry Bipasha Basu.

    Image: Karisma Kapoor / Instagram

    6. Karisma Kapoor:

    Another Kapoor daughter and iconic Bollywood diva, Karisma Kapoor, also married a divorced man, Sanjay Kapur, a Mumbai-based businessman. However, things between them didn’t work out between them. The couple divorced each other.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: 5 sexy actresses who flaunted their stretch marks like a pro

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    From Animax to Netflix: Where can you watch your favourite anime content in India

    From Animax to Netflix: Where can you watch your favourite anime content in India

    Ram Charan in USA for Oscars: Patek Philippe to Audemars Piguet to Hublot King Power, 7 most-expensive timepieces owned by RRR star RBA

    Ram Charan in USA for Oscars: Patek Philippe to Audemars Piguet, 7 most-expensive timepieces owned by RRR star

    Sridevi once banned daughter Janhvi Kapoor from wearing makeup; read this RBA

    Sridevi once banned daughter Janhvi Kapoor from wearing makeup; read this

    Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say vma

    Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster' vma

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster'

    Recent Stories

    US 'deeply concerned' about Chinese loans to Pakistan, says 'may be used for coercive leverage' AJR

    US 'deeply concerned' about Chinese loans to Pakistan, says 'may be used for coercive leverage'

    Heart attack: What to do when you are all alone and having chest pain RBA

    Heart attack: What to do when you are all alone and having chest pain

    7 health benefits to include black grapes in your diet RBA

    7 health benefits to include black grapes in your diet

    Numerology Prediction for February 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 25, 2023: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Virgo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 25, 2023: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Virgo

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon