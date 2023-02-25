Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: 6 iconic Bollywood actresses who got married to divorced men

Bollywood celebrities often remain in the headlines for their personal life. Their fans are always on toe to know about their relationships, breakups, affairs, divorce, controversies, and more. This time we look at the top six B-town divas who got married to divorced men.

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty / Instagram

From Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, we have compiled a list of six iconic Bollywood actresses who did marry divorced men. ALSO READ: HOT photos of Rubina Dilaik: TV actress dons BOLD plunging neckline outfit; SEE PICS

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram

1. Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan is happily married to the love of her life and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan for the past eleven years. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif Ali Khan divorced his ex-wife Amrita Singh to marry Kareena.

Image: Shilpa Shetty / Instagram

2. Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty ruled the industry in the 90s era. She also got linked with many actors. The Dhadkan fame Bollywood actress got married to renowned Indian businessman Raj Kundra. Raj tied the knot to Shilpa after divorcing his ex-wife Kavita.

Image: Vidya Balan / Instagram

3. Vidya Balan: Vidya Balan tied the knot with businessman and film producer Sidharth Roy Kapur, brother of bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Sidharth divorced both his ex-wives before marrying Vidya.

Image: Raveena Tandon / Instagram

4. Raveena Tandon: Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani who was already wedded. His ex-wife even accused Raveena of breaking their relationship.

Image: Bipasha Basu / Instagram

5. Bipasha Basu: Bipasha Basu is the third wife of TV star Karan Singh Grover. Earlier, he was married to renowned Indian TV actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget. Karan Singh Grover divorced Jennifer Winget to marry Bipasha Basu.

Image: Karisma Kapoor / Instagram