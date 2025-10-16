Actor-director Rishab Shetty responds to the controversy surrounding his blockbuster Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1. “I made Kantara after getting Daiva’s permission,” he says, addressing Daiva misrepresentation, fan reactions, and divine guidance.

Mysuru: Actor-director Rishab Shetty, the creative force behind the blockbuster Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1, spoke to the media in Mysuru about the film’s journey, the divine guidance behind its making, and the recent controversies surrounding it. Expressing his unwavering belief in Daiva, Rishab Shetty stated that the film was made only after seeking the blessings and permission of the divine. “I am a believer in Daiva. I made the film after getting the Daiva’s permission,” he said. He further thanked the people of Karnataka for the overwhelming love and support the film has received, while choosing not to comment on its box office earnings.

Respecting Divine Sentiments

Addressing concerns raised by some Daiva worshippers, Rishab clarified that the film was made with the utmost respect for spiritual beliefs.

“I have received the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari. I only speak about matters of Daiva and God in the film. Let anyone say what they want; I will not comment on it,” he asserted.

He emphasised that the entire team worked under divine blessings and with guidance from elders to ensure that no mistakes were made.

“Those who make films about Daiva must do it correctly,” he added.

Appeal Against Misrepresentation of Daiva

Rishab Shetty also addressed the growing trend of fans acting like Daiva in front of theatres, emphasising that such behaviour was inappropriate.

“No one should act like a Daiva. We have made the film with devotion and faith. This has upset me as well. Please, no one do this. It is disheartening,” he said.

He clarified once again that he would not discuss the financial aspects of the film, expressing gratitude instead to producer Vijay for his support.

A Devotional Visit to Chamundi Hill

In a touching gesture, Rishab Shetty stood in the sanctum sanctorum of Mother Chamundi for four minutes, offered special prayers, and made a donation to the hundi. During this visit, fans thronged to click selfies and photos with him, highlighting the strong connection between the actor and his audience.

From Keradi Village to International Acclaim

Rishab Shetty, who hails from Keradi village in Kundapura, highlighted the reach and recognition Kannada cinema has achieved internationally.

“I am making films that reach the people. The Kannada film has earned a good name internationally, and I am very happy about this,” he said. On his upcoming projects, he briefly mentioned, “I won’t talk much about the next chapter of Kantara. My next film is Jai Hanuman. I am preparing for it.”

Meeting Amitabh Bachchan and Celebrating Kannada Cinema

Reflecting on his meeting with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, Rishab drew a parallel between the legends of regional and national cinema.

“Just as Annavru is in Kannada cinema, Amitabh Bachchan is in Bollywood. The way we see Annavru, the people there see Amitabh Bachchan. He has shared his special personality. I am forever indebted to Kantara,” he said.

On the topic of fan rivalries, Rishab remained humble, stating, “I see all actors as a fan. The time has come for everyone to be proud of the Kannada film industry.”