During his India visit, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron met with Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor and Shabana Azmi in Mumbai to discuss cinema and culture, highlighting the bridge between India and France.

French President Emmanuel Macron added a touch of cinematic glamour to his diplomatic visit to Mumbai, holding a special interaction with Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday. The French leader and First Lady Brigitte Macron met prominent figures of Indian cinema including actors like Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, and Shabana Azmi. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also joined the special meeting along with Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Culture Brings Us Together'

Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together. pic.twitter.com/ceuen6L4a7 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 17, 2026 Taking to his official X handle, Macron shared pictures of their gathering, showing the leader interacting with the celebrities. "Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together," he wrote in the caption.

Actor Anil Kapoor also shared glimpses of the meeting on his X handle and wrote, "Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here's to India x France. And to many more stories waiting to be told." Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here’s to India 🇮🇳 x France 🇫🇷 And to many more stories waiting to be told.… pic.twitter.com/UkNzhcKxKG — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 17, 2026

Presidential Visit to Mumbai

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday for their scheduled India visit till February 19. The French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.

In the morning hours, Macron was seen jogging with a team of security personnel, including French and Indian officials. In a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, French President Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks upon their arrival.

Focus on AI and Future Technologies

Following the Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, this event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

The India AI Impact Summit is designed as a five-day programme anchored on three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress. The participation of the French President underscores the importance both nations attach to emerging technologies, building on PM Modi's co-chairing of the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris in February 2025. (ANI)