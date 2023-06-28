Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa 2: Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna kickstarts shoot; shares sneak peek from sets

    National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, who became the talk of the town after her performance in the pan-India film 'Pushpa: The Rise', revealed on Tuesday that she has started shooting for the Allu Arjun-starrer, as she shared a sneak peek from the film sets. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster movie. 
     

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    The actress shared in her Instagram Story that she began filming for the much-awaited 'Pushpa: The Rule' in Hyderabad, and is shooting nights. On the photo, she wrote, "#nightshoot.. 😴" Recently, after wrapping up for her upcoming film, Animal in Delhi, Rashmika kickstart the shoot for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' near Hyderabad. Living a suitcase life, the actress is simultaneously shuffling between the two projects in different cities. On the work front, apart from Pushpa 2: The Rise and Animal, Rashmika will also be seen in 'Rainbow' and 'VNR Trio'.

    She also wrote: "The whole team are such darlings ya.. everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet so kind-hearted and I in-fact kept mentioning to them that I would've loveeeed to work with them for 1000 more times and I'd still be so happy. & So 1st @sandeepreddyvanga is awesome- everyone knows that, he is so obsessed with his craft and character creation that- the clarity he comes with for all the scenes and also the freedom he gives to artists is just absolutely amazing."

    ALSO READ: Lust Stories 2 Screening: Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma-Tamannah Bhatia, Neena Gupta and many more attend

    The second part of "Pushpa" may premiere in the first quarter of 2024, according to sources from last November. The second part of this frachise will be "bigger and better" than the blockbuster from 2021, hence the production delay. The first installment of the action comedy, which debuted in theatres on December 17, 2021, was directed by Sukumar and earned a total of Rs 108.26 crore at the box office.

    Reddy Vanga received all the praise from Mandanna for her performance in "Animal." She referred to Kapoor as both a "brilliant actor" and "amazing human." She also discussed her interactions with Anil Kapoor, as an actor. She also shared images from the wrap with Kapoor, the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the rest of the cast later in the day. "Animal"... bits of my heart, she captioned her image.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
