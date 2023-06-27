Fawad Khan opens up about battling type 1 Diabetes when he was just 17-years-old, know details

Actor Fawad Khan recently spoke up about his experience living with diabetes and how he handled the condition after being given the diagnosis at the age of 17. Fawad discussed his experience of getting diagnosed with diabetes in an interview with the YouTube channel FreeStyle Middle East. He said, "I used to be 65 kgs and went down to 55 kgs at the age of 17." Following the weight reduction, he visited the doctor and said, "I was given insulin and I have been on insulin since the age of 17, and today, I am 41, so it has been a career in Diabetes for 24 years."

According to Fawad, it didn't initially affect him as severely as it affected his father. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, however, revealed that it was while he was driving back from Rawalpindi that he broke down and began sobbing, wondering why it had happened to him. He continued by saying that he had to continually check his blood sugar and bring insulin with him wherever he went. "When my sugar gets low, it feels like your soul is being sucked out," he added, describing his struggle. It was difficult for me to breathe when I occasionally fell to the ground. I would perspire. My eyes occasionally began to roll up at one point. I had no control over that either, as one would stay here while the other started rolling up. The Legend of Maula Jatt was the actor's most recent film.

Jutt and Bond served as Fawad Khan's acting debut. He became well-known, nevertheless, because to the TV shows Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar. With Khubsoorat, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Sonam Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Kirron Kher, he made his Bollywood debut. Before the Indian government blacklisted Pakistani artists as a result of the Pulwama terror attack, he went on to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in Shakun Batra's 'Kapoor and Sons'.