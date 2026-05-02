Lucknow's famous Basket Chaat has gained international acclaim after Indian-origin contestant Kanika Gadyok used it to secure a spot in the top ten of Masterchef Australia 2026, bringing pride to the city's residents.

The Basket Chaat, a street food originating from Lucknow, has earned an Indian-origin contestant, Kanika Gadyok, a spot in the top ten at Masterchef Australia 2026. Her dish outshone international delicacies such as Butterfly Trout, Oxtail Ravioli, and Quail by presenting 'Katori Chaat' (Basket Chaat). It is served in an edible potato basket which features a harmonious balance of crispy potato patties (tikkis), sweet-and-sour chutneys, and spices.

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Local Pride and Popularity

The residents of Lucknow expressed their happiness at the global popularity of the dish. According to Arushi from Lucknow, this dish is a unique blend of flavours, sweet, sour, tangy, crispy, and creamy, all rolled into one.

While talking to ANI, Arushi Sharma said, "I've been eating basket chaat since childhood. I like the taste of it. When my relatives come from abroad, we bring them here so that they can eat and enjoy it. My forefathers and their parents also used to eat here. So, we really like it here."

Rudrani from Kurukshetra reveals that Basket Chaat ranks among her favourite dishes, and she makes a special trip to Lucknow specifically to savour it. "If you are coming to Lucknow, then you must try Basket Chart and Gol Gappas here. These are my favourites. I have come here from Kurukshetra. If you are coming to Lucknow, then you must try Basket Chart, it's very tasty, and you can feel all the flavours of Lucknow very well, so you must try it at least once in your life," said Rudrani.

Vegetarian Delicacies Gain Global Stage

Mohammed Alam, the manager of the Royal Cafe, stated that this achievement demonstrates how Lucknow, a city renowned for its Kebabs and Biryani, is now seeing its vegetarian delicacies gain recognition on the global stage as well. "I have been working in the Royal Cafe for the past 10-12 years. All our chaat is mixed in this basket chaat. From dahi vada to bala papdi, aloo tikki, matar tikki, chole tikki. All the chaat flavours are mixed in this basket chaat. So, whenever you eat this chaat, you will get a new taste and flavour."

On the popularity of Basket Chaat, Alam added, "This is a matter of pride for us. And it is also a matter of pride for the people of Lucknow that our chaat is now in foreign countries."

The Secret to the Flavour

The chef Kanhai Rajput described the dish as a true symbol of Lucknow's rich culinary heritage, noting that the city has long stood as a hub for gastronomic innovation. He called the blend of masalas the true hero behind the dish. "The taste depends on the masala I put in. It varies as per the choices of the customers. We alter the spices as per the taste of the customer."

About MasterChef Australia

MasterChef Australia is currently airing its 18th season. The show is judged by Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli.