Love Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa R Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee to enter Bigg Boss 16 house to announce their film?

According to reports, Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee will visit the Bigg Boss 16 house to promote Balaji Telefilms' upcoming film, 'Love Sex and Dhokha 2'.

Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee explored new territory with 'Love Sex aur Dhokha,' an experimental film on the influence of digital technology that touched on some gripping issues, such as MMS scandals, honour killings, and sting operations, in 2010. At a time when the business was content with providing standard fare, the industry's most influential female producer stood up and dared to be different.

While various theories have circulated regarding the sequel to the popular film, rumour has it that Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee would join the Bigg Boss 16 house to unveil Balaji Telefilms' upcoming 'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2'.

Given the voyeuristic character of the programme that is presently the country's guilty obsession, it seems to reason that the producer would see this as a terrific marketing opportunity. It's not unexpected given that Ektaa R Kapoor is recognised for always having a finger on the mass market and has frequently demonstrated her strong intuition and financial acumen in her rise to the top.

The choice to launch the LSD2 on the Bigg Boss stage has also sparked speculation about whether this instalment will be loosely based on the framework of the programme, given how the creators stated that it will capture the new wave of technology and its influence, as well as dive into unexplored depths.

Furthermore, Ektaa R Kapoor is known for scouting and launching fresh talent, which makes us wonder if the film may serve as a springboard for a Bigg Boss prisoner.

For the time being, only time will tell as National Award-winning filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee reunites with producer Ektaa R Kapoor to continue the history of groundbreaking filmmaking.