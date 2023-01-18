Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa R Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee to enter Bigg Boss 16 house to announce their film?

    According to reports, Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee will visit the Bigg Boss 16 house to promote Balaji Telefilms' upcoming film, 'Love Sex and Dhokha 2'.

    Love Sex aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa R Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee to enter Bigg Boss 16 house for THIS reason RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee explored new territory with 'Love Sex aur Dhokha,' an experimental film on the influence of digital technology that touched on some gripping issues, such as MMS scandals, honour killings, and sting operations, in 2010. At a time when the business was content with providing standard fare, the industry's most influential female producer stood up and dared to be different.

    While various theories have circulated regarding the sequel to the popular film, rumour has it that Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee would join the Bigg Boss 16 house to unveil Balaji Telefilms' upcoming 'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2'.

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge's empowering speech

    Given the voyeuristic character of the programme that is presently the country's guilty obsession, it seems to reason that the producer would see this as a terrific marketing opportunity. It's not unexpected given that Ektaa R Kapoor is recognised for always having a finger on the mass market and has frequently demonstrated her strong intuition and financial acumen in her rise to the top.

    The choice to launch the LSD2 on the Bigg Boss stage has also sparked speculation about whether this instalment will be loosely based on the framework of the programme, given how the creators stated that it will capture the new wave of technology and its influence, as well as dive into unexplored depths.

    Also Read: Jaya Bachchan schools paps on clicking her pics, says, 'naukri se nikaal dena chahiye' - WATCH

    Furthermore, Ektaa R Kapoor is known for scouting and launching fresh talent, which makes us wonder if the film may serve as a springboard for a Bigg Boss prisoner.

    For the time being, only time will tell as National Award-winning filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee reunites with producer Ektaa R Kapoor to continue the history of groundbreaking filmmaking.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Charan opens up on being off the RRR sets for three months due to an unexpected health scare vma

    Ram Charan opens up on being off the RRR sets for three months due to an unexpected health scare

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' bests Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa; Ormax's list of the most-liked Indian shows RBA

    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' bests Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa; Ormax's list of the most-liked Indian shows

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge's empowering speech RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge's empowering speech

    Pathaan controversy: PM Narendra Modi tells ministers to 'refrain from commenting' on films; fans welcome this move RBA

    Pathaan row: PM Narendra Modi tells ministers to 'refrain from commenting' on films; fans welcome this move

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Did Mission Majnu actor reveal his marriage date? WATCH VIDEO RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Did Mission Majnu actor reveal his marriage date? WATCH VIDEO

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Nepal plane crash: Officials continue search operation for last missing person AJR

    Nepal plane crash: Officials continue search operation for last missing person

    Ram Charan opens up on being off the RRR sets for three months due to an unexpected health scare vma

    Ram Charan opens up on being off the RRR sets for three months due to an unexpected health scare

    PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Maharashtra, on January 19 to inaugurate various projects; check details - adt

    PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Maharashtra, on January 19 to inaugurate various projects; check details

    Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son booked for assaulting student on college campus - adt

    Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son booked for assaulting student on college campus

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon