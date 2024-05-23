Entertainment

SHOCKING: Know COST of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new house

How much does Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new luxurious bungalow in Bandra cost? The couple plans to move in with daughter Raha this Diwali.

Image credits: Social Media

SHOCKING: Know COST of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new house

Alia and Ranbir have been seen in Bandra watching the construction of their luxurious new villa. Recent rumours suggest the couple is preparing to move into their dream house.

Image credits: our own

SHOCKING: Know COST of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new house

Sources said they and Raha are preparing to celebrate Diwali in their new home. As word of their move travels online, fans wonder how much their magnificent villa costs. 

Image credits: our own

SHOCKING: Know COST of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new house

Krishna Raj is Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's new home. Named after Ranbir's grandma. Apparently, Ranbir's grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, owned the home.

Image credits: our own

SHOCKING: Know COST of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new house

Alia Bhatt reportedly spent a lot on houses. According to TOI, she paid 37.80 crore for a Bandra West flat and Rs. 2.26 crore in stamp duty. 

Image credits: Instagram

SHOCKING: Know COST of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new house

Alia gave her sister Shaheen two properties and this Bandra flat. Alia and Ranbir live in Vastu at Pali Hills, Bandra. Her family left Alia and Ranbir Krishna Raj, their new home.

Image credits: Instagram

SHOCKING: Know COST of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new house

"The bungalow is emotional to the family, thus everyone is participating in its creation. Ranbir and Alia take time from their busy schedules to monitor job status "HT source. 

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One