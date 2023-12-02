Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut contesting in next year's elections? Here's the truth

    Will Kangana Ranaut be joining politics soon? Actress's foray into politics was alluded to in one of her recent blogs. Is this true? Is Kangana Ranaut planning to run for Lok Sabha in 2024? Here's what you should know.

    Lok Sabha 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut contesting in next year's elections? Here's the truth
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is one of Bollywood's most well-known actresses. Aside from her acting abilities, she is recognised for wearing her heart on her sleeve. She is not at all bashful and freely expresses herself. She has frequently courted controversy as a result of the same. Kangana Ranaut is also deeply involved in the country's political issues.

    She speaks candidly about issues affecting the country. As a result, there has been much conjecture about Kangana's foray into politics. Her foray into politics was alluded at in one of her recent blogs. Is this true? Is Kangana Ranaut planning to run for Lok Sabha in 2024? Here's what you should know.

    Also Read: Sam Bahadur: Who was Sam Manekshaw? 7 facts about the real-life hero

    Is Kangana Ranaut joining politics soon?

    Lok Sabha 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut contesting in next year's elections? Here's the truth
    Kangana Ranaut has stated that suggestions about her running for Lok Sabha in 2024 are only speculative. She turned to Instagram stories to publish news claiming that Kangana Ranaut is being considered by a political party to replace Kirron Kher and run in the Chandigarh elections. 

    In response, Kangana Ranaut remarked that many of her relatives are giving her screenshots of the news, but this is only conjecture. She said, "My relatives and friends are sending this to me assuming the headline is my quote, the headline is not my quote... all speculations." 

    Check out Kangana Ranaut's post below:
    Kangana Ranaut made news earlier this year when actress strongly responded to political politician Subramaniam Swamy, who questioned her selection as the principal guest at Ramlila in Delhi for Ravan Dahan on Dusshera. She stated that she deserves instruction and mentorship to become a great future leader. 

    Also Read: Animal VS Sam Bahadur: 7 of the Bollywood's biggest movie clashes ever

    Her post read, "With a swimsuit picture and sleazy narrative you are suggesting that I have nothing else to offer except for my flesh to get my way in politics ha ha I am an artist arguably the greatest of all time in hindi films, a writer, director, producer, revolutionary right wing influencer, had there been a young male mavrick instead of me who could possibly be a great future leader and deserving of guidance and mentorship would you still imply that he is probably selling his flesh to get his way in politics?"

    Kangana Ranaut's most recent film appearance was in Tejas. She played a pilot with the Indian Air Force. Unfortunately, the picture bombed at the box office. Her next project is Emergency. In it, she plays Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister.

