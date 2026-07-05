Lock Upp 2's Akanksha Chamola broke down after her sexuality was revealed without her consent. She later admitted she was bisexual before marrying Gaurav Khanna, speaking about her past relationships and emotional connection with women.

Actor Akanksha Chamola, one of the most talked-about contestants on 'Lock Upp Season 2,' who dropped a bombshell about her impending "divorce" from husband Gaurav Khanna at the show's premiere, has once again found herself at the centre of attention. This time, the television actor became emotional after her sexuality was revealed on the show without her consent, prompting her to speak openly about her past.

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An earlier episode saw fellow contestant Shreya Kalra disclose that Akanksha is bisexual after allegedly overhearing her discussing the matter backstage during the show's premiere. Shreya later shared the information with Sufi Motiwala, leading to Akanksha's secret becoming public during the game. The revelation also cost Akanksha a crucial lifeline, leaving her visibly shocked and emotional.

Akanksha Opens Up About Her Past

Addressing the issue, Akanksha admitted that she identified as "bisexual" before her marriage to actor Gaurav Khanna. She also opened up about having been in relationships with women, although she clarified that those relationships were not deeply intimate. "Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females," she said.

The actor went on to speak candidly about why she has always felt emotionally connected to women. Describing women as her "safe space" and saying she has always admired feminine energy, Akanksha reflected on growing up in what she described as a male-dominated world and how that shaped her emotional bonds. "Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain... I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that... Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti, jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere liye all females are beautiful. It's a tag that society has given; for me it's pure love," she shared.

'Most Exposed': Emotional Breakdown on Camera

Akanksha was seen breaking down in tears soon after making the revelation. She said she felt the "most exposed" since entering the reality show and even questioned whether participating in 'Lock Upp Season 2' had been a mistake. Host Farah Khan was seen comforting the actor with a hug as she broke down on camera.

Bombshell Revelations on 'Lock Upp 2'

Akanksha had already made headlines during the season premiere after revealing that she and husband Gaurav Khanna were heading for divorce, making it one of the biggest bombshell moments of the season. Akanksha Chamola is known for her work in television shows including 'Santoshi Maa,' 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui,' and 'Crime Patrol.' She married television actor Gaurav Khanna in November 2016 after the two reportedly met during an audition and dated for some time.

(ANI)